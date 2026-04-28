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HomeBusinessNo H-1B Visas For 3 Years? US Bill Proposes Tough Curbs - What It Means For Indians

No H-1B Visas For 3 Years? US Bill Proposes Tough Curbs - What It Means For Indians

A proposed US bill seeking a three-year freeze on H-1B visas, along with stricter rules and higher salary thresholds, has sparked concern among global professionals.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New bill proposes three-year H-1B visa freeze, reduced cap.
  • Legislation seeks higher salary, restricts dependent visas, permanent residency.
  • Supporters argue bill protects American jobs, prevents foreign worker replacement.

A fresh proposal in the US Congress is taking aim at the H-1B visa programme, with Republican lawmakers introducing what is being described as one of the most stringent reform efforts in recent years.

The proposed legislation, titled the ‘End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026’, seeks sweeping changes, including a three-year freeze on new visas, a sharp reduction in the annual cap and stricter rules for employers and visa holders, reported India Today.

What the Bill Proposes

Introduced by Arizona Republican representative Eli Crane, the bill calls for a three-year halt on the issuance of H-1B visas. It also proposes reducing the annual cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and setting a significantly higher minimum salary threshold of $200,000.

In addition, the legislation aims to prevent H-1B visa holders from bringing dependents and restricts their ability to transition into permanent residency.

The bill has received backing from several Republican lawmakers, including Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Andy Ogles, Paul Gosar and Tom McClintock.

The Argument: ‘American Workers First’

Supporters of the bill argue that the current H-1B system disadvantages US workers.

“The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. We owe it to the American people to prevent the broken H-1B system from boxing them out of jobs they are qualified to perform,” Congressman Eli Crane said, as reported by PTI.

Backers of the proposal claim that companies are using the programme to replace American employees with foreign workers willing to accept lower wages.

Echoing this sentiment, Congressman Brandon Gill said he supports efforts to “ensure that our immigration system serves American workers first before foreigners.”

Congressman Paul Gosar went a step further, alleging that the programme has been “hijacked to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour - plain and simple”.

Also Read : Is Gen Z Spending Real Money To Look Rich Online? Here's What Financial Flexing Is Costing Them

A Tougher Framework for Companies

Beyond visa limits, the bill proposes broader structural changes. It seeks to bar federal agencies from sponsoring or employing nonimmigrant workers and calls for the end of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme.

The legislation also reinforces the temporary nature of H-1B visas by requiring holders to leave the US before switching visa categories.

‘Strongest Bill Yet’, Says Expert

Immigration policy expert Rosemary Jenks, who helped draft the bill, described it as the most stringent proposal introduced so far.

“This is the strongest H-1B bill that has ever been introduced in Congress. H-1B visas were sold to the American people as short-term visas to fill temporary labour gaps, while Americans are trained to take those jobs,” she said.

Jenks added that without extensions, workers would have to return home after three years, forcing companies to hire and train local talent, a move that could increase costs but align hiring practices more closely with domestic workforce priorities.

Impact on Indian Professionals

The proposed changes could have significant implications for Indian professionals, who form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders, particularly in the technology and healthcare sectors.

US employers rely on the programme to hire skilled foreign workers when suitable domestic talent is not readily available.

Also Read : New Income Tax Rules: How To Stop Extra TDS From Being Cut Using Form No. 128

Policy Tightening Amid Rising Costs

The bill comes amid a broader tightening of immigration measures. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had announced a $1,00,000 fee on fresh H-1B visa applications, triggering concerns among workers and companies alike.

While the bill has sparked debate, its passage will depend on broader political consensus in Congress.

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026'?

This is a proposed bill in the US Congress seeking significant reforms to the H-1B visa program, including a freeze on new visas and reduced caps.

What are the main changes proposed by the 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026'?

The bill proposes a three-year freeze on new H-1B visas, reduces the annual cap, and increases the minimum salary threshold to $200,000.

What is the primary argument for this proposed legislation?

Supporters argue the bill prioritizes American workers by preventing the H-1B system from displacing them from qualified jobs.

What broader structural changes does the bill suggest?

It aims to bar federal agencies from employing nonimmigrant workers, end the OPT program, and require H-1B holders to leave the US before switching visa categories.

How might this bill impact Indian professionals?

Given that Indian professionals are a large group of H-1B visa holders, the proposed changes could significantly affect their ability to work in the US.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Indians Immigration H1B Visa H1b Visa Crackdown H1b Visa Freeze
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