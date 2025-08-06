Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessH1 2025 Sees 9% Growth In Delhi-NCR Luxury Residential Sales: Report

H1 2025 Sees 9% Growth In Delhi-NCR Luxury Residential Sales: Report

The share of luxury homes in the region’s total sales has also grown significantly -- from 12 per cent in H1 2023 to 19 per cent in H1 2024, and now to 27 per cent in H1 2025

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)

Luxury housing sales in Delhi-NCR have risen by 9 per cent in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) compared to the same period previous year (H1 2024), a new report said on Wednesday.

According to data compiled by global professional services firm JLL, 5,168 luxury homes priced at Rs 5 crore and above were sold between January and June this year, up from 4,763 units in the first half of 2024.

Delhi-NCR now accounts for 65 per cent of all luxury housing sales across India’s top seven cities.

The share of luxury homes in the region’s total sales has also grown significantly -- from 12 per cent in H1 2023 to 19 per cent in H1 2024, and now to 27 per cent in H1 2025.

This surge is driven by rising incomes, a growing preference for premium amenities, and an aspirational lifestyle among buyers, the report said.

Gurugram has emerged as the clear leader, contributing 91 per cent of all luxury home sales in the NCR.

The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Dwarka Expressway have become key hotspots, together accounting for 61 per cent of Gurugram’s luxury sales.

SPR alone contributed 39 per cent of such transactions. The recent completion of the Dwarka Expressway has boosted demand in both these corridors, pushing property prices higher and attracting buyers to ultra-premium projects.

“Gurugram has firmly established itself as the epicentre of luxury real estate in India, contributing an overwhelming 91 per cent of Delhi NCR's luxury residential sales transactions and helping the region capture 65 per cent of luxury sales nationwide," said Manish Aggarwal, Senior Managing Director (North & East) India, JLL.

Since 2020, nearly 22,000 luxury units have been launched in Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram accounting for a massive 89 per cent of these.

Established premium locations such as Golf Course Road have also seen steady interest, though the number of available units there is limited.

Experts believe that infrastructure projects like the upcoming Gurugram Metro line will further enhance the appeal of emerging luxury hubs.

“Developers remain confident about Delhi NCR’s vast market expanse to absorb such products, particularly because of the upcoming festive season and tamed inflationary scenario in the country at large,” said Dr. Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Estate Luxury Housing Home Sales DELHI-NCR H1 2025 9 Per Cent Growth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Trump’s Rooftop Walk And Nuclear Joke Sparks Reactions Amid Russia Tensions
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
One Year After Hasina, Bangladesh's Islamist Anarchy Continues | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget