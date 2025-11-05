Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday 2025: Why Banks Are Closed In Many Cities Today, Check RBI Calendar

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: The day also coincides with Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in certain states, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
If you were planning to visit your bank today, you might want to check twice before heading out. On Wednesday, November 5, several parts of India will observe a public holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, with banks remaining shut in multiple cities. 

The day also coincides with Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in certain states, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar. However, in many other parts of the country, it will be business as usual, with banks staying open for regular operations.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

In observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed today. Customers in these cities are advised to plan their financial work accordingly.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. The day holds immense spiritual and cultural significance for Sikh communities worldwide and is celebrated with devotion, community service and festive gatherings.

Understanding India’s Bank Holiday Pattern

Bank holidays in India often vary from state to state, depending on regional festivals, cultural events and local elections. Apart from these, banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday, giving employees a uniform schedule of rest days. 

The RBI’s annual holiday list ensures that regional observances are accounted for while maintaining national financial consistency.

For November 2025, banks are scheduled to remain closed for five working days, excluding weekends. The calendar ensures that, despite these closures, digital and online banking channels remain fully functional, allowing customers to conduct essential transactions without interruption.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In November

Date

Day

 Holiday

Region

November

5,

2025

Wednesday

 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar

November

6,

2025

Thursday

 Nongkrem Dance

 

Shillong

November

7,

2025

 

Friday

 

 Wangala Festival

 

Shillong

November

8,

2025

 

Saturday

 

Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Second Saturday

 

Bengaluru

All Over India

November

9,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

November

16,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday  All Over India

November

22,

2025

 

Saturday

 

 Fourth Saturday

All Over India

November

23,

2025

 

Sunday

 

 Weekend Holiday

All Over India

November

30,

2025

Sunday

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

Digital Banking Stays Open

While physical branches may be closed in certain regions, banking customers across India can continue to use online services without disruption. Digital platforms such as mobile apps, net banking, and ATMs will remain operational nationwide. Customers can easily carry out transactions like fund transfers via NEFT or RTGS, apply for chequebooks and demand drafts, or manage card services, including credit and debit cards.

In addition, most banks offer digital tools for tasks like setting up standing instructions, applying for lockers, and maintaining accounts. So even as tellers take a break for the festivities, customers need not worry about missing out on essential financial services.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
