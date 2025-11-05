Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday 2025: Why Banks Are Closed In Many Cities Today, Check RBI Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





If you were planning to visit your bank today, you might want to check twice before heading out. On Wednesday, November 5, several parts of India will observe a public holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, with banks remaining shut in multiple cities.

The day also coincides with Kartika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in certain states, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar. However, in many other parts of the country, it will be business as usual, with banks staying open for regular operations.

Where Are Banks Closed Today?

In observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti, banks in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed today. Customers in these cities are advised to plan their financial work accordingly.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. The day holds immense spiritual and cultural significance for Sikh communities worldwide and is celebrated with devotion, community service and festive gatherings.

Understanding India’s Bank Holiday Pattern

Bank holidays in India often vary from state to state, depending on regional festivals, cultural events and local elections. Apart from these, banks are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday, giving employees a uniform schedule of rest days.

The RBI’s annual holiday list ensures that regional observances are accounted for while maintaining national financial consistency.

For November 2025, banks are scheduled to remain closed for five working days, excluding weekends. The calendar ensures that, despite these closures, digital and online banking channels remain fully functional, allowing customers to conduct essential transactions without interruption.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In November

Date Day Holiday Region November 5, 2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar November 6, 2025 Thursday Nongkrem Dance Shillong November 7, 2025 Friday Wangala Festival Shillong November 8, 2025 Saturday Kanakadasa Jayanthi Second Saturday Bengaluru All Over India November 9, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 16, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 22, 2025 Saturday Fourth Saturday All Over India November 23, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India November 30, 2025 Sunday Weekend Holiday All Over India

Digital Banking Stays Open

While physical branches may be closed in certain regions, banking customers across India can continue to use online services without disruption. Digital platforms such as mobile apps, net banking, and ATMs will remain operational nationwide. Customers can easily carry out transactions like fund transfers via NEFT or RTGS, apply for chequebooks and demand drafts, or manage card services, including credit and debit cards.

In addition, most banks offer digital tools for tasks like setting up standing instructions, applying for lockers, and maintaining accounts. So even as tellers take a break for the festivities, customers need not worry about missing out on essential financial services.