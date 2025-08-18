Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Rate Cut Likely On Cars And Bikes Ahead Of Diwali: What It Means For Buyers

GST Rate Cut Likely On Cars And Bikes Ahead Of Diwali: What It Means For Buyers

The Finance Ministry has sent its proposal to the GST Council for two GST rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent across all goods, which will replace the existing four slab structure.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, the Centre is expected to lower the tax on passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers, making them more affordable ahead of Diwali.

The Finance Ministry has sent its proposal to the GST Council for two GST rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent across all goods, which will replace the existing four slab structure. The GST Council, comprising state finance ministers, is expected to meet in September to approve the proposal.

Currently, all passenger vehicles are subject to a GST of 28 per cent plus a compensation cess of 1 per cent to 22 per cent based on engine capacity, length, and body type, raising the total tax payable to as much as 50 per cent. Electric cars are taxed at 5 per cent with no compensation cess.

The GST for two-wheelers is 28 per cent. There is no compensation cess for models with an engine capacity up to 350cc, and a 3 per cent cess for those over 350cc.

The revised GST structure is expected to eliminate the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, benefiting mass-market cars and two-wheelers. Some sin goods, such as luxury cars, however, may be subject to a 40 per cent tax.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that citizens will receive a double bonus this Diwali through a planned GST reform aimed at reducing prices of goods and services for the poor and middle class.

"We are coming with the next generation of GST reforms, which will be a gift for you this Diwali. Taxes needed by the common man will be reduced substantially, and many facilities will be increased. Our MSMEs, our small entrepreneurs, will get a huge benefit. Everyday items will become very cheap and that will also give a new boost to the economy," PM Modi added.

The GST reduction will benefit entry-level models in the PV and two-wheeler segments, which have faced challenges from higher acquisition costs and rising interest rates. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had cited increased input costs and regulatory changes, including mandatory safety features and updated emission standards, as reasons for the rise in entry-level model prices.

Senior executives of Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and other industrial bodies had advocated for tax reforms to boost small car sales. Many of them had advocated for a drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent drop in GST to promote affordability, sales, and manufacturing growth. The Nifty Auto index had jumped 4.61 per cent as of 10.35 am on expectations of a GST rate cut.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 18 Aug 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cars Diwali GST
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mumbai Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain, Police Urges Mumbaikars To Remain At Home
Schools Closed, Streets Flooded, Police On Alert — Downpour Throws Mumbaikars' Life Out Of Gear
World
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For Talks With Trump, Calls For 'Quick And Reliable' End To War With Russia
South Cinema
Anil Kapoor Out Of Suriya’s Next? Director Venky Atluri Breaks Silence
Anil Kapoor–Suriya Collab? Here’s What Venky Atluri Really Said
Cities
Army Jawan Returning To Duty In Srinagar Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held
Army Jawan Pinned To Pole, Thrashed By Toll Plaza Staff In Meerut; 4 Held — Video
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Citizens Criticize MCD Sterilization Drive, Demand Action Against Human Criminals First
Delhi Faces Flood Risk As Yamuna Water Levels Approach Evacuation Threshold Tonight
Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna Water Levels Rise: Evacuations Underway In Low-Lying Areas
Mumbai And Delhi Face Heavy Rain Threats: Waterlogging And Rising Yamuna Levels Raise Alarm
Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Heavy Rain Paralyzes Western Expressway, Traffic Snarls Everywhere
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget