GST Exempted On All Individual Life, Health Insurance; Nirmala Says 'Making It More Affordable For Common Man'

Finance Minister Sitharaman said this aims to make insurance more affordable and increase coverage for the common person.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced an exemption on individual health and life insurance from the earlier 18 per cent regime. 

Addressing a press conference following the 56th GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said, "Insurance services from 18% currently will go into two, three different categories. Exemption of GST on all individual life insurance policies, whether term life, ULIP, or endowment policies, and reinsurance thereof, to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country."

"Exemption of GST on all individual health insurance policies, including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens, and reinsurance thereof to make insurance affordable for the common man and increase the insurance coverage in the country," she added. 

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gst Rate PM Modi GST GST Council Meeting New GST Rate
