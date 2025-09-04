Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGST Hike To Squeeze Oil And Gas Firms: Production Costs Rise, Margins Tighten

GST Hike To Squeeze Oil And Gas Firms: Production Costs Rise, Margins Tighten

Services relating to exploration, mining or drilling of petroleum crude or natural gas have been increased to 18 per cent with input tax credit (ITC), according to an official note.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil and gas exploration and production will cost more after the GST Council approved raising the tax on services rendered for the same to 18 per cent from the current 12 per cent.

The new tax rates will be effective from September 22.

Services relating to exploration, mining or drilling of petroleum crude or natural gas have been increased to 18 per cent with input tax credit (ITC), according to an official note.

The same has also been done for support services to exploration, mining or drilling of petroleum crude or natural gas or both.

The increase in GST "would lead to an increase in the cost of production of crude oil and natural gas," said Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, Icra Ltd.

As crude oil and natural gas are outside the purview of GST, an increase in the cost of production without an offset available on the sale of these products will lead to stranded taxes, he said.

"As oil and gas prices have moderated significantly since April 2025 on account of global economic headwinds and unwinding of production cuts by OPEC+, realisations of upstream (oil and gas producing) companies have reduced. Accordingly, moderating realisations and an increase in cost of production would be a double whammy for the upstream industry and could lead to some assets not being developed on account of poor returns," he added.

Dhaval Popat, Choice Institutional Equities, said the increase in GST on oil and gas exploration, production, and pipeline services from 12 per cent to 18 per cent will increase operational costs and compress corporate margins.

Higher GST rate will make exploration and production (E&P) projects - particularly coal-bed methane (CBM) initiatives - less competitive, creating headwinds for efforts aimed at boosting domestic output and reducing import dependence, he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goods And Services Tax GST GST Council Meeting Gst Reforms
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Election 2025
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
Starring Akhilesh, Tejashwi, RaGa In And As 'Tridev': Election Poster War Gets Heated On Bihar Bandh
World
Brazen Thefts Grip Britain: Indian Tourists & Locals Left Vulnerable As Crime Wave Surges
Brazen Thefts Grip Britain: Tourists & Locals Left Vulnerable As Crime Wave Surges
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Bihar Assembly Elections Schedule Likely In October, Counting Expected By November 20: Report
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget