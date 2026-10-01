GST Collection Stays Above Rs 2 Lakh Crore For Third Month; September Revenue Rises 14.7%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom September GST collection rose 14.7% to ₹2.03 lakh crore.

Net revenue grew 18.1%; H1 collections increased 11.6%.

August refunds jumped 67.9%; GST Council focuses on process reforms.

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose 14.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,03,521 crore in September, according to official data released on Thursday. With the latest increase, monthly GST collections have remained above the Rs 2 lakh crore mark for the third consecutive month.

Net GST revenue also recorded stronger growth during the month, while the cumulative gross collection for the first six months of the current fiscal year crossed Rs 12 lakh crore.

GST Revenue September 2026

The September collection comprised Rs 37,762 crore in Central GST (CGST), Rs 45,363 crore in State GST (SGST) and Rs 1,20,396 crore in Integrated GST (IGST).

On a net basis, GST revenue increased 18.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,76,520 crore.

Gross domestic revenue also registered growth during the month, rising 10.1 per cent from Rs 1,25,334 crore to Rs 1,37,996 crore.

The September figures follow a 14.8 per cent year-on-year rise in GST collections to Rs 1,99,853 crore in August 2026.

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April-September GST Collection Rises 11.6%

The latest monthly numbers have taken India's cumulative gross GST collection for the first half of the financial year, from April to September, to Rs 12,46,278 crore.

This represents an 11.6 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period.

In August, the increase in GST receipts was supported by higher collections from imports. Gross GST revenue from imports rose 29 per cent to Rs 62,604 crore, compared with Rs 48,536 crore in August 2025.

Domestic GST collections also increased during the month, rising 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,37,249 crore from Rs 1,25,570 crore a year earlier.

GST Refunds Rise 67.9% In August

The government also recorded a significant increase in GST refunds in August.

Total refunds during the month rose 67.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,795 crore, compared with Rs 18,935 crore in the same month a year earlier.

The increase in refunds came alongside the rise in overall GST receipts recorded during August.

GST Council Meeting On October 7: Rate Changes Not Expected

The next GST Council meeting is scheduled for October 7, but media reports indicated that no major GST rate changes are expected to be on the agenda.

Instead, the Council is likely to focus on process reforms and the implementation of the recently undertaken GST rate rationalisation.

The Council is also expected to review how the rate changes introduced over the past year have been implemented.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the October 7 meeting would focus on process reforms under GST 2.0, including areas such as e-invoicing and input tax credit rules.

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