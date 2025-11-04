Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja Passes Away In London

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gopichand P Hinduja, the revered chairman of the Hinduja Group and one of Britain’s wealthiest industrialists, has died at the age of 85 in London, media reports confirmed.

Fondly known across boardrooms as “GP”, Hinduja had been unwell for several weeks before passing away at a London hospital, reported India Today.

He is survived by his wife, Sunita, his sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter Rita. Hinduja represented the second generation of one of India’s most influential business families.

He took over the reins of the multinational Hinduja Group in May 2023 after the death of his elder brother, Srichand P Hinduja. His leadership marked the continuation of a family legacy built on global ambition, strategic diversification, and unyielding values.

Born before India’s independence, Gopichand Hinduja’s career began in 1959 when he joined the family business in Mumbai. His tenure would prove transformative. What began as a modest Indo-Middle East trading firm grew into a global industrial powerhouse spanning more than 30 countries.

Today, the Group’s business interests stretch across banking, finance, energy, automotive, media, and infrastructure sectors that benefited from his instinctive understanding of markets and long-term strategy.

Known for his quiet determination and sharp intellect, Gopichand preferred to let his work do the talking. Colleagues described him as meticulous, visionary, and deeply grounded in both tradition and modernity.

A graduate of Jai Hind College, Mumbai, he was also honoured internationally for his contributions to global commerce and philanthropy. He received an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

From Sindh to the World Stage

The story of the Hinduja Group began with Gopichand’s father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who founded the enterprise in 1919 in Sindh, then part of undivided India.

Parmanand later moved operations to Iran, laying the foundation for a trading empire that would eventually move its headquarters to London in 1979.

From this global base, the family expanded rapidly. Today, the Hinduja Group employs around 200,000 people worldwide and operates in more than a dozen sectors. Its global reach reflects the blend of entrepreneurial spirit and disciplined management that Gopichand personified.

A Legacy of Wealth, Philanthropy and Family Unity

Beyond business, the Hinduja family became synonymous with wealth, philanthropy, and discretion. Their impressive property portfolio includes the Old War Office building in Whitehall, now the Raffles London hotel, which opened in September 2023, and Carlton House Terrace near Buckingham Palace. These addresses symbolised both the family’s success and its deep-rooted connection to Britain.

While Gopichand Hinduja oversaw the Group’s global operations from London, his younger brother Prakash managed affairs in Monaco, and the youngest, Ashok, looked after Indian operations from Mumbai. Together, they exemplified a rare harmony in family-run businesses, balancing legacy with modernisation.