Gold Silver Price Today: Prices Surge Amid Strong International Trends - Check Latest Rates In Your City
With continued fluctuations in prices, investors are taking cautious calls on fresh investments in gold and silver.
Gold and silver prices are trading higher in the bullion market on Saturday, February 21, 2026, amid global cues and domestic market activity. Investors are closely tracking economic developments worldwide, keeping precious metals in focus.
Silver Prices Today
Silver rates have gone up across major cities.
- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata: 10 grams of silver is priced at Rs 2,750.
100 grams cost Rs 27,500.
- Chennai: 10 grams of silver is priced at ₹2,900.
Gold Rates In Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)
Delhi
24 carat – Rs 1,59,430
22 carat – Rs 1,46,150
18 carat – Rs 1,19,610
Mumbai
24 carat – Rs 1,59,280
22 carat – Rs 1,46,000
18 carat – Rs 1,19,460
Chennai
24 carat – Rs 1,60,150
22 carat – Rs 1,46,800
18 carat – Rs 1,25,600
Kolkata
24 carat – Rs 1,59,280
22 carat – Rs 1,46,000
18 carat – Rs 1,19,460
Ahmedabad
24 carat – Rs 1,59,330
22 carat – Rs 1,46,050
18 carat – Rs 1,19,510
Lucknow
24 carat – Rs 1,59,430
22 carat – Rs 1,46,150
18 carat – Rs 1,19,610
Patna
24 carat – Rs 1,59,330
22 carat – Rs 1,40,050
18 carat – Rs 1,19,510
Hyderabad
24 carat – Rs 1,59,280
22 carat – Rs 1,46,000
18 carat – Rs 1,19,460
Gold As A Preferred Investment
Gold continues to be regarded as a safe investment option, sustaining strong demand among investors. In addition to its financial appeal, the metal holds enduring emotional value in India.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the price of 10 grams of silver in Delhi on February 21, 2026?
What is the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai on February 21, 2026?
The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai on February 21, 2026, is Rs 1,59,280.
Why are gold and silver prices trading higher?
Gold and silver prices are trading higher due to global cues and domestic market activity. Investors are also keeping precious metals in focus amid economic developments.
How are investors approaching fresh investments in gold and silver?
Investors are taking cautious calls on fresh investments in gold and silver due to continued price fluctuations.