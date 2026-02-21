Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Silver Price Today: Prices Surge Amid Strong International Trends - Check Latest Rates In Your City

With continued fluctuations in prices, investors are taking cautious calls on fresh investments in gold and silver.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold and silver prices are trading higher in the bullion market on Saturday, February 21, 2026, amid global cues and domestic market activity. Investors are closely tracking economic developments worldwide, keeping precious metals in focus.

Silver Prices Today

Silver rates have gone up across major cities.

  • Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata: 10 grams of silver is priced at Rs 2,750.
    100 grams cost Rs 27,500.
  • Chennai: 10 grams of silver is priced at ₹2,900.

Gold Rates In Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi

24 carat – Rs 1,59,430

22 carat – Rs 1,46,150

18 carat – Rs 1,19,610

Mumbai

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Chennai

24 carat – Rs 1,60,150

22 carat – Rs 1,46,800

18 carat – Rs 1,25,600

Kolkata

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Ahmedabad

24 carat – Rs 1,59,330

22 carat – Rs 1,46,050

18 carat – Rs 1,19,510

Lucknow

24 carat – Rs 1,59,430

22 carat – Rs 1,46,150

18 carat – Rs 1,19,610

Patna

24 carat – Rs 1,59,330

22 carat – Rs 1,40,050

18 carat – Rs 1,19,510

Hyderabad

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Gold As A Preferred Investment

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe investment option, sustaining strong demand among investors. In addition to its financial appeal, the metal holds enduring emotional value in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of 10 grams of silver in Delhi on February 21, 2026?

On February 21, 2026, 10 grams of silver is priced at Rs 2,750 in Delhi.

What is the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai on February 21, 2026?

The price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai on February 21, 2026, is Rs 1,59,280.

Why are gold and silver prices trading higher?

Gold and silver prices are trading higher due to global cues and domestic market activity. Investors are also keeping precious metals in focus amid economic developments.

How are investors approaching fresh investments in gold and silver?

Investors are taking cautious calls on fresh investments in gold and silver due to continued price fluctuations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Gold Silver Price Today Gold Prices Today Silver Prices Today Prices Surge Latest Rates In Your City
