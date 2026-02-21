Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold and silver prices are trading higher in the bullion market on Saturday, February 21, 2026, amid global cues and domestic market activity. Investors are closely tracking economic developments worldwide, keeping precious metals in focus.

With continued fluctuations in prices, investors are taking cautious calls on fresh investments in gold and silver.

Silver Prices Today

Silver rates have gone up across major cities.

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata: 10 grams of silver is priced at Rs 2,750.

100 grams cost Rs 27,500.

Chennai: 10 grams of silver is priced at ₹2,900.

Gold Rates In Major Cities (Per 10 Grams)

Delhi

24 carat – Rs 1,59,430

22 carat – Rs 1,46,150

18 carat – Rs 1,19,610

Mumbai

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Chennai

24 carat – Rs 1,60,150

22 carat – Rs 1,46,800

18 carat – Rs 1,25,600

Kolkata

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Ahmedabad

24 carat – Rs 1,59,330

22 carat – Rs 1,46,050

18 carat – Rs 1,19,510

Lucknow

24 carat – Rs 1,59,430

22 carat – Rs 1,46,150

18 carat – Rs 1,19,610

Patna

24 carat – Rs 1,59,330

22 carat – Rs 1,40,050

18 carat – Rs 1,19,510

Hyderabad

24 carat – Rs 1,59,280

22 carat – Rs 1,46,000

18 carat – Rs 1,19,460

Gold As A Preferred Investment

Gold continues to be regarded as a safe investment option, sustaining strong demand among investors. In addition to its financial appeal, the metal holds enduring emotional value in India.