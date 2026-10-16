The central government reduced duty drawback rates for gold and silver jewellery, and other precious metal products, effective October 16. This decision was issued by the Ministry of Finance.
Gold, Silver Jewellery Exports: Govt Cuts Duty Drawback Rates By Up To 9%
The decision will lower financial gains for Indian jewellery exporters compared to before, and it could have a direct impact on their profit margins.
- Government reduced gold, silver jewellery export duty drawback rates.
- Gold drawback decreased 3.1%, silver products by approximately 9%.
- Lowered rates will impact exporters' financial gains and profit margins.
New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The central government on Friday reduced the duty drawback rates applicable to the export of gold and silver jewellery, as well as other precious metal products.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the duty refund on gold jewellery has been cut by 3.1 per cent, while the refund on silver jewellery and other such products has been reduced by approximately 9 per cent.
The decision will lower financial gains for Indian jewellery exporters compared to before, and it could have a direct impact on their profit margins.
Following the revision, the duty drawback rate for the export of gold jewellery has been reduced from Rs 1,851.99 per gram to Rs 1,794.11 per gram.
The reduction is even more significant for silver-based products. The rate for the export of silver jewellery and other silver items has been lowered from Rs 29,501.09 per kilogram to Rs 26,859.02 per kilogram.
Duty drawback is a mechanism through which exporters receive a refund of customs and other duties paid on raw materials or inputs used in the production of goods intended for export.
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Its objective is to enhance the competitiveness of exports and alleviate the burden of production costs.
Earlier, in July this year, the government had provided relief to the jewellery export sector by significantly increasing the duty drawback rates.
At that time, in light of rising costs and global uncertainties, the refund for gold jewellery was raised from Rs 773.17 per gram to Rs 1,851.99 per gram.
Similarly, the rate applicable to silver products was increased from Rs 14,990.66 per kilogram to Rs 29,501.09 per kilogram.
However, industry experts believe that if demand in the global market remains strong, the impact on exports could be limited.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent decision did the central government make regarding jewellery exports?
How will the reduced duty drawback rates affect Indian jewellery exporters?
The decision will lower financial gains for Indian jewellery exporters compared to before. It could have a direct impact on their profit margins due to reduced refunds.
What are the new duty drawback rates for gold and silver jewellery exports?
The duty drawback rate for gold jewellery has been reduced to Rs 1,794.11 per gram. For silver jewellery and other silver items, it was lowered to Rs 26,859.02 per kilogram.
What is duty drawback?
Duty drawback is a mechanism where exporters receive a refund of customs and other duties paid on raw materials used in goods intended for export. Its objective is to enhance export competitiveness.