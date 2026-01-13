Gold futures rose due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over a probe involving the US Federal Reserve.
LIVE Gold Price Update (Jan 13): 22K & 24K and 18K Rates Jump Across Cities
Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 13) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.
24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures touched fresh highs in domestic and international markets on Tuesday as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over a probe involving the US Federal Reserve and its chair.
Gold Prices Edge Up as MCX February Futures Open Higher
Gold prices in the domestic futures market are trading slightly higher on Tuesday, January 13. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures with a February 5, 2026 expiry opened at Rs 1,41,847 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs 1,42,032 per 10 grams on the MCX.
As of 11:40 AM on January 13, gold futures for the February 5 expiry were trading at Rs 1,42,157 per 10 grams, marking a rise of nearly Rs 125 from the previous close. During early trade, MCX gold touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,206 per 10 grams.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 13
24 Karat - 14,268
22 Karat- 13,080
18 Karat- 10,705
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,368
22 Karat- 13,170
18 Karat- 10,980
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,253
22 Karat- 13,065
18 Karat- 10,690
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,253
22 Karat- 13,065
18 Karat- 10,690
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,253
22 Karat- 13,065
18 Karat- 10,690
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)
24 Karat - 14,253
22 Karat- 13,065
18 Karat- 10,690
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,253
|13,065
|10,690
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,258
|13,070
|10,695
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,258
|13,070
|10,695
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,268
|13,046
|10,705
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,368
|13,170
|10,980
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,253
|13,065
|10,690
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,253
|13,065
|10,690
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,268
|13,046
|10,705
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,368
|13,170
|10,980
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,253
|13,065
|10,690
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,253
|13,065
|10,690
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,258
|13,070
|10,695
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold futures touch fresh highs on Tuesday?
How much did MCX gold futures rise by midday on January 13?
As of 11:40 AM on January 13, MCX gold futures for the February 5 expiry were trading at Rs 1,42,157 per 10 grams, up nearly Rs 125 from the previous close.
What is the price of 24-karat gold per gram in Delhi on January 13?
The price of 24-karat gold per gram in Delhi on January 13 is Rs 14,268.
