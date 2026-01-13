Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
LIVE Gold Price Update (Jan 13): 22K & 24K and 18K Rates Jump Across Cities

LIVE Gold Price Update (Jan 13): 22K & 24K and 18K Rates Jump Across Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (Jan 13) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures touched fresh highs in domestic and international markets on Tuesday as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over a probe involving the US Federal Reserve and its chair.

 

Gold Prices Edge Up as MCX February Futures Open Higher

 

Gold prices in the domestic futures market are trading slightly higher on Tuesday, January 13. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures with a February 5, 2026 expiry opened at Rs 1,41,847 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs 1,42,032 per 10 grams on the MCX.

As of 11:40 AM on January 13, gold futures for the February 5 expiry were trading at Rs 1,42,157 per 10 grams, marking a rise of nearly Rs 125 from the previous close. During early trade, MCX gold touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,206 per 10 grams.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,268

22 Karat- 13,080

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams) 

24 Karat - 14,368

22 Karat- 13,170

18 Karat- 10,980

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,258 13,070 10,695
Gold Rate in Indore 14,258 13,070 10,695
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,268 13,046 10,705
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,368 13,170 10,980
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,268 13,046 10,705
Gold Rate in Salem 14,368 13,170 10,980
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Patna 14,258 13,070 10,695

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold futures touch fresh highs on Tuesday?

Gold futures rose due to investors seeking safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over a probe involving the US Federal Reserve.

How much did MCX gold futures rise by midday on January 13?

As of 11:40 AM on January 13, MCX gold futures for the February 5 expiry were trading at Rs 1,42,157 per 10 grams, up nearly Rs 125 from the previous close.

What is the price of 24-karat gold per gram in Delhi on January 13?

The price of 24-karat gold per gram in Delhi on January 13 is Rs 14,268.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
