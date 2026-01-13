LIVE Gold Price Update (Jan 13): 22K & 24K and 18K Rates Jump Across Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Gold futures touched fresh highs in domestic and international markets on Tuesday as investors continued to seek safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over a probe involving the US Federal Reserve and its chair.

Gold Prices Edge Up as MCX February Futures Open Higher

Gold prices in the domestic futures market are trading slightly higher on Tuesday, January 13. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures with a February 5, 2026 expiry opened at Rs 1,41,847 per 10 grams. In the previous session, gold had closed at Rs 1,42,032 per 10 grams on the MCX.

As of 11:40 AM on January 13, gold futures for the February 5 expiry were trading at Rs 1,42,157 per 10 grams, marking a rise of nearly Rs 125 from the previous close. During early trade, MCX gold touched an intraday high of Rs 1,42,206 per 10 grams.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India soared, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Jan 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,268

22 Karat- 13,080

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,368

22 Karat- 13,170

18 Karat- 10,980

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Grams)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

