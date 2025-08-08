Global Gold Prices Rise 0.3% In July, Up 26% In 2025 On US Tariff Impact: WGC

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessGlobal Gold Prices Rise 0.3% In July, Up 26% In 2025 On US Tariff Impact: WGC

The firmness in gold prices was backed by positive contribution from a global rise in inflation expectations and tariff tensions, asserted the World Gold Council report

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)

Globally, gold prices edged up marginally 0.3 per cent in July at USD 3,299, when a stronger US dollar contributed to positive returns in all major currencies, according to World Gold Council.

So far in 2025, gold prices have jumped 26 per cent.

The uncertainties surrounding President Trump's reciprocal tariffs plan and counter-tariffs also came as a shot in the arm to international gold prices.

"Momentum factors also contributed positively, while a stronger US dollar proved a heavy drag on returns in July," the report read.

In the month of July, global gold ETFs also continued to see inflows, dominated by North America and Europe. Asia saw slight inflows while other regions experienced mild outflows.

"It is worth noting, global inflows are currently on pace for their second strongest year on record," a separate ETF-focused WGC report noted.

Historically, gold, as an asset, is considered to be a haven as it typically manages to retain or appreciate its underlying value in times of turbulence.

Speaking of India, a key gold market, spot gold prices rose by about Rs 4,000 to Rs 103,825 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India breached the Rs 1 lakh per 10-gram mark in June, boosted by the weakness in the domestic currency amid rising safe-haven demand.

At the time of filing this report, October gold futures prices on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) were trading at Rs 102,047 per 10 grams.

All in all, gold prices rose at an unprecedented pace in 2025. Over the past year, they have risen over 40 per cent.

Analysts say that buyers are staying away from purchasing gold jewellery or investing in the metal in the short term, owing to an unexpected rise in prices.

A top official at a major gold jewellery chain recently said that there has been a shift in preference by gold jewellery buyers with the rising prices of the yellow metal -- rising gold prices are driving customers to shift from 22-carat to 18-carat jewellery.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Gold Prices US Tariffs July Gold Data Gold Rally 2025 Gold Price
