Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Firm As Sensex Gains 300 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

Stock Markets Open Firm As Sensex Gains 300 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

In the pre-open session at 9:03 AM the Sensex tested 85,000 or 150 points higher and the Nifty tested 26,000 or 49 points higher.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday as the Sensex opened trade at 85,119.68 or 301 points higher and the Nifty started trade at 25,982.80 or 84 points higher at 9:15 AM. 

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics and Ultra Cement. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like HCLTech, Titan, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.44 per cent, despite extremely high volatility. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal increased 1.38 per cent.

In the pre-open session at 9:03 AM the Sensex tested 85,000 or 150 points higher and the Nifty tested 26,000 or 49 points higher.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was also trading at 26,124.50 at 8:41 AM or 9 points lower.Previously, on Thursday the Sensex closed trade above 84,800 or over 420 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or 140 points higher at 3:30 PM.

What Do Experts Say?

Analysts said the domestic market drew strength from easing global cues and sector-specific tailwinds, even as vulnerabilities persisted on the currency front.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that the softening of US 10-year Treasury yields signalled a potential slowdown in future FII outflows, helping lift overall sentiment. He added that the auto sector outperformed on expectations of firmer demand, while IT stocks found support amid hopes of improved global tech spending.

However, Nair pointed out that broader Asian markets were weighed down by concerns over stretched AI-related valuations and rising Japanese bond yields, factors that briefly tempered domestic risk appetite.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said that renewed buying in IT, auto, metals, realty and banking counters helped the indices absorb recent bouts of profit-booking, aided by a fall in India VIX. The stability in market mood was further reinforced by strong equity inflows of Rs 29,894 crore in November, signalling sustained domestic participation.

Even so, Mishra cautioned that the persistent weakness in the rupee limited the day’s gains and could continue to act as a drag on momentum in the near term.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty Opening Bell GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
Cities
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
Direct Threat To Safety, Will Be Lynched In Goa: What Murder-Accused Luthra Brothers Told Delhi Court
World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
World
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget