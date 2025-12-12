Stock Markets Open Firm As Sensex Gains 300 Points, Nifty Tests 26K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday as the Sensex opened trade at 85,119.68 or 301 points higher and the Nifty started trade at 25,982.80 or 84 points higher at 9:15 AM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics and Ultra Cement. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like HCLTech, Titan, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal.

In the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.44 per cent, despite extremely high volatility. Sectorally, the Nifty Metal increased 1.38 per cent.

In the pre-open session at 9:03 AM the Sensex tested 85,000 or 150 points higher and the Nifty tested 26,000 or 49 points higher.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was also trading at 26,124.50 at 8:41 AM or 9 points lower.Previously, on Thursday the Sensex closed trade above 84,800 or over 420 points higher and the Nifty tested 25,900 or 140 points higher at 3:30 PM.

What Do Experts Say?

Analysts said the domestic market drew strength from easing global cues and sector-specific tailwinds, even as vulnerabilities persisted on the currency front.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted that the softening of US 10-year Treasury yields signalled a potential slowdown in future FII outflows, helping lift overall sentiment. He added that the auto sector outperformed on expectations of firmer demand, while IT stocks found support amid hopes of improved global tech spending.

However, Nair pointed out that broader Asian markets were weighed down by concerns over stretched AI-related valuations and rising Japanese bond yields, factors that briefly tempered domestic risk appetite.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, said that renewed buying in IT, auto, metals, realty and banking counters helped the indices absorb recent bouts of profit-booking, aided by a fall in India VIX. The stability in market mood was further reinforced by strong equity inflows of Rs 29,894 crore in November, signalling sustained domestic participation.

Even so, Mishra cautioned that the persistent weakness in the rupee limited the day’s gains and could continue to act as a drag on momentum in the near term.