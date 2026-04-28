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HomeBusinessIs Gen Z Spending Real Money To Look Rich Online? Here's What Financial Flexing Is Costing Them

Is Gen Z Spending Real Money To Look Rich Online? Here's What Financial Flexing Is Costing Them

Over half of Gen Z admits to faking wealth online. But behind the designer dinners and luxury trips, a debt cycle is quietly building. The math, experts warn, always shows up.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gen Z often displays wealth, real or perceived, to impress others.
  • Over half of Gen Z admit to pretending to be wealthier than they are.
  • Experts warn that debt-funded displays of wealth are liabilities.

Young adults today are performing wealth as much as they are building it. A fancy dinner here, a designer purchase there, a vacation planned before the credit card bill arrives. For Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, the pressure to look financially successful has become just as real as the pressure to actually be financially successful.

Social media has turned personal finance into something that is constantly visible, constantly compared and increasingly performative. The question worth asking is whether this generation is genuinely thriving, or simply very good at making it look that way.

What Numbers Say About Gen Z And Financial Flexing

A report by Reader’s Digest highlights that a survey by Credit One Bank, involving 1,000 Gen Z and Millennial respondents across the United States, backs up what many people have long suspected with solid data.

More than half of Gen Z respondents, 54% to be exact, admitted to pretending to be wealthier or more successful than they are to impress a romantic partner. 

Close to 50% of men said they would take on debt ranging between $50 and $500 just to fund a single date. On the flip side, more than 50% of respondents said a 750 FICO credit score genuinely makes a person more attractive.

Darwin Tu, a data analytics executive who built industry-standard FICO scores for all three major credit bureaus in the United States, describes the behaviour plainly. "Financial flexing is the act of displaying wealth, real or perceived, to influence how others see you," he says.

Kristy Kim, founder and CEO of TomoCredit, says the spending spans both goods and experiences, from high-end skincare and designer items to festival weekends and luxury travel. "It doesn't feel like debt in the moment; it just feels like keeping up and treating yourself," she says. "But the math shows up later, the math always shows up."

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From a Gen Z standpoint, the pressure is real and felt daily. Many within the generation are fully aware that what they see online rarely reflects reality, but that awareness does not always translate into immunity. 

Watching peers spend freely, even if it is debt-funded, creates a quiet pressure that is hard to ignore, especially when the alternative is being visibly left out of the lifestyle everyone around you appears to be living.

Can You Do Financial Flexing Without Going Broke?

Experts say the difference between smart flexing and financial self-sabotage comes down to one thing: what is actually paying for it.

Kim does not mince words on this. "If it's funded by debt, it's not a flex, it's a liability," she says. She warns that what starts as a one-time splurge can quietly become a destructive cycle of overdrafts and mounting debt, particularly when the spending is driven by social validation rather than genuine enjoyment.

Alex King, founder of Generation Money, a financial education platform, suggests anchoring any big spend to a real milestone rather than a social media moment. "Going to a fancy restaurant when you finish exams or graduate college, or going on a luxury vacation for a big birthday," he says, keeps flexing, rather than being compulsive.

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The business reality here is straightforward. A generation that spends to perform wealth rather than build it is one that remains financially vulnerable regardless of how polished its feed looks. "The happiest, most secure people of any generation don't care what other people are doing and certainly wouldn't harm themselves to impress strangers," Kim says.

The goal was never to look rich. It was always to actually get there.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'financial flexing'?

Financial flexing is the act of displaying wealth, real or perceived, to influence how others see you. This can involve spending on goods or experiences to appear more successful.

Why do young adults engage in financial flexing?

The pressure to look financially successful is real, amplified by social media. This can lead to spending to impress romantic partners or keep up with peers, even if it means going into debt.

Is financial flexing sustainable?

Experts warn that if spending is funded by debt, it's a liability, not a flex. This can lead to a destructive cycle of debt, especially when driven by social validation.

How can one 'flex' responsibly?

Smart flexing involves anchoring big spends to real milestones like finishing exams or major birthdays, rather than social media moments. Genuine financial security comes from building wealth, not just performing it.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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