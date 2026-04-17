Gautam Adani Overtakes Mukesh Ambani Again To Become Asia’s Richest, Here’s What Changed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gautam Adani now Asia's richest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani.

Adani's wealth surge driven by strong performance of group stocks.

Adani Group's diversified interests span infrastructure, energy, and more.

In a significant reshuffle at the top of Asia’s wealth rankings, Gautam Adani has once again overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become the richest person in the region. The latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places Adani’s net worth at $92.6 billion, ahead of Ambani’s $90.8 billion.

The development marks yet another chapter in the closely watched rivalry between two of India’s most influential industrialists, with market movements continuing to play a decisive role in determining their positions.

Stock Rally Powers Adani’s Rise

Adani’s ascent to the top spot has been largely driven by a sustained rally in shares of Adani Group companies, reported PTI.

The conglomerate, which spans sectors from ports and logistics to renewable energy and airports, has seen a sharp rise in market valuations in recent months. This surge has significantly boosted Adani’s personal wealth, as his net worth is closely tied to his holdings across the group’s 10 listed entities.

Investor confidence in infrastructure-led growth and India’s ongoing energy transition has been a key factor supporting this rally. The group’s presence in critical sectors such as renewable energy and transport infrastructure has aligned well with broader economic trends.

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A Diversified Business Empire

Gautam Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur, leads one of India’s most diversified business groups.

The Adani Group operates the country’s largest private seaport network and is also the biggest renewable energy producer and private airport operator. It has a significant presence across integrated energy infrastructure, natural resources, defence, logistics, data centres, cement, media, real estate and digital platforms.

According to company disclosures, the group has crossed a market capitalisation of over $200 billion, reflecting its rapid expansion over the past decade.

Ambani’s Steady But Slower Gains

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has long held the position of India’s richest individual.

Reliance, with interests spanning oil-to-chemicals, telecom and retail, continues to be one of India’s most valuable companies. However, compared to the sharp rally seen in Adani Group stocks, wealth gains linked to Reliance have been relatively moderate in recent months.

This divergence in stock performance has contributed to the shift in rankings, even as Ambani remains among the most influential business leaders globally.

A History Of Swings At The Top

The contest for the top spot between Adani and Ambani has been marked by frequent changes over the past few years.

Adani had first overtaken Ambani in February 2022 following a sharp rise in group stocks. However, his position was later impacted by a report from US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, which triggered a steep decline in Adani Group shares and wiped out nearly $100 billion in market value at one point.

This led to Ambani regaining the top position. Since then, the rankings have shifted multiple times, reflecting the volatility in stock markets and investor sentiment.

Adani regained the top spot in mid-2024 amid a fresh rally driven by infrastructure expansion and energy transition themes. Ambani briefly reclaimed the position in 2025, before Adani once again moved ahead in the latest rankings.

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Global Billionaire Rankings

On the global stage, both Adani and Ambani remain among the top 50 richest individuals.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is currently ranked 19th worldwide. He and Ambani are the only Indians to feature in the top 50 list.

The global rankings continue to be led by Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, with a net worth of $656 billion. He is followed by Alphabet co-founder Larry Page at $286 billion and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at $269 billion.