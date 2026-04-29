Ganga Expressway Set To Boost UP Realty, Prices May Rise 20-40%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Expressway inauguration is projected to boost UP real estate 20-40%.

New growth corridors emerge across eleven districts via expressway.

Prayagraj is a hotspot with tourism and infrastructure development.

The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to trigger a fresh wave of real estate activity across Uttar Pradesh, with industry players projecting a 20-40 per cent rise in property prices in the coming years.

Spanning 594 kilometres from Meerut to Prayagraj, the six-lane expressway, built at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore, is among the largest infrastructure projects in the state and can be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

A New Growth Corridor Takes Shape

The expressway cuts across several districts, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Developers say this extensive connectivity is expected to unlock new real estate corridors, improving access and driving both residential and rental demand across these regions.

Property Prices Poised for Upside

Executives across real estate firms believe that improved infrastructure will translate into stronger investor interest and price appreciation.

In Meerut, property prices are currently in the range of Rs 6,500 to Rs 6,700 per sq. ft., with expectations of a 30-40 per cent increase over the next few years, reported Times Now.

The enhanced connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to further boost demand in these markets.

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Prayagraj Emerges as a Key Hotspot

The impact of the expressway is expected to be particularly visible in Prayagraj, where infrastructure upgrades and tourism-led development are already gaining momentum.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited, said, "We are seeing early signs of value firming along the Prayagraj corridor, driven by both infrastructure momentum and its positioning as a key temple city. With the government’s Rs 5,000 crore push towards temple town development, the resulting uplift in tourism and civic infrastructure is expected to further strengthen real estate demand."

"Currently, residential prices in Prayagraj are averaging around Rs7,900-Rs8,000 per sq. ft. across key areas, …we expect a 20-30 per cent appreciation over the next 3-5 years, particularly in well-connected and infrastructure-led micro-markets," Goel said.

Experts suggest that in the near term, rental demand could drive market activity before translating into sustained residential growth.

Beyond residential real estate, the expressway is also expected to spur industrial and warehousing activity.

Vimal Nadar, National Director & Head, Research at Colliers India said, "The Ganga Expressway is anticipated to accelerate industrial & warehousing demand along its corridor, driven by complementing flagship infrastructure projects such as the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, National Waterway 1 (from Haldia to Varanasi), Yamuna Expressway and Purvanchal Expressway.”

With improved connectivity, rising investor interest and complementary infrastructure developments, several markets along the corridor are likely to witness sustained growth in the years ahead.

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