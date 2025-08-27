Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessStock Market Holidays: Are NSE, BSE Closed For Trading On Ganesh Chaturthi? See Official Calendar HERE

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
India’s equity and commodity markets are observing a holiday today, 27 August 2025, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed, as the festival is a state holiday in Maharashtra, where these key exchanges are headquartered.

This closure marks the second market holiday in August, following Independence Day on 15 August. Normal trading activity will recommence tomorrow, Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Trading Suspended Across Segments

According to exchange notifications, there will be no activity in the equity segment, equity derivatives, or the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment today. Regular market hours—beginning with the pre-opening session at 9:00 AM and ending at 3:30 PM—will resume on Thursday.

Commodity derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments, however, will experience only a partial break. These will remain closed for the morning session, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and reopen for the evening session at 5:00 PM.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Begin

Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival, begins today and will continue for ten days, culminating with Ganesh Visarjan on 6 September 2025. The auspicious muhurat for installations and prayers falls on 27 August.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Following today’s break, five more market holidays remain on the calendar for this year:

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra: 2 October 2025
Diwali Laxmi Pujan: 21 October 2025
Diwali Balipratipada: 22 October 2025
Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev: 5 November 2025
Christmas: 25 December 2025

While trading will be suspended on 21 October for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, exchanges will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session in the evening. This long-standing tradition symbolises prosperity and auspicious beginnings. The exact timings will be announced closer to the date.

Banking Services Also Affected

Alongside stock markets, banks in several cities will remain closed today as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

Markets in India typically operate Monday through Friday, with normal trading hours from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Pre-opening sessions take place between 9:00 and 9:15 AM, while weekends are reserved as non-trading days.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Stock Market Holdiays
