Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AI quickly integrates into banking, broader financial services.

It enhances operations, decision-making, and customer experiences.

Successful adoption requires strategic integration, trust, and human oversight.

The adoption of artificial intelligence is advancing quickly from the experimental stage to implementation in the banking sector. The banking sector has been able to overcome a number of technological changes in the past. However, those caused by the implementation of artificial intelligence are quite different. As per predictions made by the World Economic Forum, artificial intelligence could add as much as USD 15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. The financial services sector is one of the leading sectors that would see productivity gains because of AI.

What began as a banking-led innovation is now redefining the broader financial services landscape. In insurance, AI is increasingly being embedded across core functions, from underwriting and risk modelling to claims processing, fraud prevention and customer interactions. The conversation, therefore, is no longer about AI in banking alone, but about how intelligent technologies are reshaping the future of financial services as a whole.

At the same time, Capgemini’s banking research shows that more than 60 per cent of retail banking customers now engage exclusively through digital channels, creating growing expectations for faster, more personalised and seamless financial experiences. Similar expectations are emerging in insurance, where customers increasingly expect simpler digital interactions, faster servicing and more personalised coverage.

Against this backdrop, AI is no longer being viewed as a future capability. It is increasingly becoming a core operating layer across banking institutions. The discussion in boardrooms has consequently evolved. The debate is no longer about whether banks need to use AI, but rather how fast they will be able to implement it within their core business processes and achieve business results while building trust and resilience.

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How AI is Changing the Operating Model of Banks

Early discussions about AI in the banking sector revolved mainly around issues such as chatbots, fraud prevention, and automation of customer services. While all of those applications continue to play an important role in today’s banking operations, more wide-ranging changes are currently underway. Banks have started to use AI extensively in the front office, middle office, and back office areas of their businesses in order to simplify workflows, enhance decision-making processes, and make their operations less complex.

In insurance, a similar shift is taking place across underwriting, pricing, claims, and risk assessment. AI can help insurers process large volumes of structured and unstructured information, identify patterns, and support faster risk-based decisions. This development should be viewed as quite remarkable, as operational efficiency continues to be one of the main parameters used to measure performance in financial services.

From Process Automation to Intelligent Execution

Earlier automation software was designed to run specific, rule-based actions. It had limitations in executing processes with exceptions, unstructured data, and judgement. The advent of generative and agentic AI will revolutionise this equation. Many financial institutions are now considering solutions to analyse documents, synthesise data, identify anomalies, formulate recommendations, and manage workflows through multiple steps without much human interference.

For insurers, AI can streamline the analysis of policy applications, claims documents, and historical loss data to strengthen underwriting, claims management, and fraud detection. Its purpose is not to replace human decision-makers, but to enhance their ability to act faster and make more informed, data-driven decisions.

It would represent a huge step forward in the way things get done. Rather than having people do each step in the process manually, AI can perform repetitive and analytical functions, leaving humans to make decisions that require expertise. But the main problem is not technological capability. It is about execution within the organisation. Across the industry, many companies have been experiencing what is now called ‘pilot fatigue’ or ‘pilot purgatory’. They are getting successful results from AI in separate pilot projects but cannot apply them on a bigger scale because of the disconnect with their business goals.

The insurance sector is at a similar inflection point. AI use cases in underwriting, claims, and fraud detection can deliver value individually, but their true impact emerges when they are integrated across the organisation. The financial institutions leading this transition are those that see AI not as a technology project, but as a catalyst for enterprise-wide transformation. Reimagining Customer Experience AI’s influence extends far beyond operational efficiency.

The use of AI is also changing the way that banks interact with their customers. In view of the expectations of easy-to-use and customised banking features, AI makes it possible for banks to move further than the usual means by offering context-based suggestions and personalised financial advice to their customers. It looks like the future will be the following.

There will only be one financial platform where customers will be able to manage all their financial affairs with intelligent chatbots. There is one important question to take into account here, though. Efficiency does not equal trust. Many banks have been able to automate the process of working with customers efficiently.

Nevertheless, many factors that influence customer satisfaction cannot be fixed by the use of technology itself. Financial transactions can be highly personal and sometimes even emotional and require trust and confidence from clients. That is why the most successful AI strategies nowadays seem to concentrate on augmentation, not substitution.

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Balance between Intelligence and Trust

With ongoing developments in AI, we find ourselves at an important junction for the banking industry. Success in the future is not going to come from those banks that use the most advanced algorithms, but rather from those that integrate AI into their processes efficiently and maintain good governance and transparency in what they do. Banks have an opportunity not only to cut down costs with the help of AI technologies.

AI provides an opportunity to rethink business processes, make better decisions, manage risks, and deliver a better experience to their customers. For insurance in particular, the combination of AI-driven analysis with human oversight can help improve underwriting quality, claims efficiency, and risk management while retaining accountability.

However, all this would depend on whether it is done well with technology and business strategy alignment. The future of financial services is not about artificial intelligence alone, but about institutions that know where AI can deliver scale and efficiency, where human judgement, accountability, and trust must remain at the centre, and how to make both work together effectively.