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HomeBusinessFuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen

Fuel Prices Hiked In Delhi, Mumbai & Other Cities: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates On May 15; Long Queues Seen

Fuel Price Hike: India raises petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre after four years, triggering panic buying and long queues at fuel stations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fuel prices rose by Rs 3/litre after years, impacting major cities.
  • Hike follows global crude oil volatility and supply chain issues.
  • Panic buying occurred as consumers rushed to refuel before increases.
  • Consumers worry about rising costs and inflation's broader impact.

Fuel Price Hike: After nearly four years of steady retail fuel prices, motorists across India woke up to a sharp increase in petrol and diesel rates on Friday, with oil marketing companies raising prices by Rs 3 per litre with immediate effect. The sudden revision has pushed fuel prices higher across major metros and triggered panic buying in several parts of the country, as consumers rushed to fill tanks before the new rates took effect fully at local outlets.

Sharp Increase Follows Crude Oil Volatility

The latest hike comes amid continued instability in global crude oil markets, driven largely by the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Industry analysts say the disruption in energy supply chains and rising import costs have placed mounting pressure on public sector oil retailers.

State-run companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) had already raised prices of premium petrol variants earlier this year. Despite those revisions, the firms were reportedly suffering combined daily losses of around Rs 1,600 crore as they absorbed higher international crude prices without fully transferring the burden to consumers.

Media reports indicated that the Centre had delayed a broader retail fuel revision for months to prevent inflationary pressures from worsening, given that fuel prices directly affect transportation, logistics, and the cost of essential goods.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price Hike In Delhi, Mumbai? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City On May 1

City-Wise Petrol Prices On May 15

Following the increase, petrol and diesel rates in key cities now stand significantly higher.

MS (petrol) prices per litre are now

  • Delhi: Rs 97.77
  • Kolkata: Rs 108.74
  • Mumbai: Rs 106.68
  • Chennai: Rs 103.67

Diesel Price Hike Among Cities

For HSD (diesel), prices have climbed to 

  • Delhi: Rs 90.67
  • Kolkata: Rs 95.13
  • Mumbai: Rs 93.14
  • Chennai: Rs 95.25

The move marks the first major retail fuel price adjustment in years and is expected to have a ripple effect across sectors dependent on transportation and logistics.

Long Queues, Panic Buying Reported In Several States

Amid reports of the announcement, scenes of panic buying was seen in multiple cities on Thursday night and Friday morning. Fuel stations in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat witnessed long queues of vehicles, with some pumps reportedly displaying “No Fuel” and “Out of Stock” notices after stocks ran low due to unusually high demand.

Consumers in several urban centres also expressed concern that the hike could further raise household expenses and transportation costs in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

Consumers Express Frustration

Consumers across Delhi and other regions voiced mixed reactions to the latest fuel price hike. At a pump in Dhaula Kuan, one commuter noted that while the increase directly impacts households, it must be seen against the backdrop of global turmoil. With wars disrupting supply chains, crude oil prices soaring, and demand rising, he argued that the government’s decision was likely made after careful consideration. Still, he acknowledged that higher fuel costs inevitably drive inflation, affecting transport, goods, and services across the board. Others expressed frustration, warning that the hike would make daily life more expensive.

“Inflation is already high, and now everything will cost more,” said one customer, urging authorities to intervene. Amrik Singh Bhatia pointed out that rising petrol and diesel prices push up transportation costs, which in turn raise commodity prices, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt. Local residents echoed the sentiment, stressing that expenses are climbing steadily and calling on the government to find a solution.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did petrol and diesel prices increase in India?

Prices increased due to instability in global crude oil markets, driven by the West Asia crisis. This disrupted supply chains and raised import costs for oil retailers.

How much did petrol and diesel prices increase by?

Oil marketing companies raised prices by Rs 3 per litre with immediate effect.

What was the impact of the price hike on consumers?

Consumers rushed to fill their tanks, leading to panic buying and long queues at fuel stations. There is concern that this will increase household expenses and transportation costs.

What are the new petrol and diesel prices in major cities?

As of May 15, petrol prices per litre are Rs 97.77 in Delhi, Rs 108.74 in Kolkata, Rs 106.68 in Mumbai, and Rs 103.67 in Chennai. Diesel prices are Rs 90.67, Rs 95.13, Rs 93.14, and Rs 95.25 respectively in these cities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Prices Fuel Prices India Economy Petrol Hike
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