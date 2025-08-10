IndiGo Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh For Giving Passenger ‘Dirty, Stained’ Seat On International Flight

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndiGo Fined Rs 1.5 Lakh For Giving Passenger ‘Dirty, Stained’ Seat On International Flight

The forum cited deficiency in service, mental agony, and insensitive handling of the complaint. IndiGo's defense was weakened by the absence of a crucial flight incident report.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:58 AM (IST)

A Delhi consumer forum has found IndiGo Airlines guilty of deficiency in service after a passenger was made to travel in an “unhygienic, dirty and stained” seat, ordering the carrier to pay Rs 1.5 lakh in compensation for the discomfort, pain and mental agony she endured.

The New Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising President Poonam Chaudhry and members Bariq Ahmed and Shekhar, delivered the verdict while hearing a complaint filed by Pinki, who was travelling from Baku to New Delhi on 2 January this year.

Pinki alleged that not only was her seat unhygienic, but her complaint about the matter was also handled in a “dismissive and insensitive manner.”

IndiGo, in its defence, claimed it had addressed the issue by assigning her a different seat, which she accepted and used to complete her journey to New Delhi.

However, in its July 9 order, made public recently, the forum ruled against the airline, stating: “We hold that the opposite party (IndiGo) was guilty of deficiency in service. As regards the discomfort and pain, mental agony suffered by her, we are of the view that she must be compensated.”

The commission directed IndiGo to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for mental agony, physical pain and harassment, along with Rs 25,000 towards litigation expenses.

Missing Evidence Weakens Defence

The forum also noted that IndiGo had failed to produce the Situation Data Display (SDD) report, a crucial part of standard aviation records used to monitor flight operations and log passenger-related incidents.

“There is no reference to this report in the written statement or in the evidence filed by the opposite party. The absence of this document significantly weakens the opposite party’s defence,” the order stated.

The decision underscores the legal obligations of airlines to maintain service quality and passenger comfort, especially on international flights where travellers expect higher standards.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Embed widget