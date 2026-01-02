×

FASTag Rules Change: KYV Scrapped For Cars From February 1, 2026, See What It Means For Users

KYV was introduced as a post-activation verification step to confirm vehicle details after a FASTag had already been issued and activated.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a significant change to the FASTag framework that will directly affect millions of private vehicle owners across the country. 

From February 1, 2026, the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process will be discontinued for cars on all newly issued FASTags, a move aimed at easing post-activation hassles and streamlining toll payments on national highways.

The decision applies to FASTags issued for cars, jeeps and vans, and is being positioned as a user-centric reform after repeated complaints about delays, interruptions and verification-related roadblocks faced by private vehicle owners, reported Moneycontrol.

What Was KYV, and Why It Caused Friction

KYV was introduced as a post-activation verification step to confirm vehicle details after a FASTag had already been issued and activated. In theory, the process was meant to add an extra layer of accuracy. In practice, however, it became a frequent source of frustration.

Many users reported being asked to complete KYV even after submitting valid documents at the time of purchase. The process often involved repeated follow-ups, temporary tag suspensions and confusion over documentation, sometimes weeks after the FASTag had already been installed and used.

Over time, these issues translated into congestion at toll plazas, delayed journeys and a spike in grievances, particularly among private car owners who rely on FASTag for daily or frequent highway travel.

What Changes for New FASTag Users From February 1, 2026

Under the revised rules, car owners purchasing a new FASTag on or after February 1, 2026, will no longer be required to complete KYV after activation. All verification will be carried out before the FASTag goes live.

This means that once a FASTag is activated, users can immediately begin using it without the risk of post-issuance verification prompts or interruptions. The change applies uniformly to FASTags purchased through both physical points of sale and online platforms.

In effect, NHAI has eliminated the concept of post-activation KYV for private vehicles, placing the entire responsibility of verification at the pre-activation stage.

What About Existing FASTag Holders?

For car owners who already have a FASTag, KYV will no longer be required as a routine process. Existing users will not be asked to undergo KYV unless a specific issue or complaint is raised.

KYV may still be initiated in limited cases, such as incorrect FASTag issuance, damaged or loose tags, or suspected misuse. In the absence of such problems, existing FASTag holders can continue using their tags without any additional verification steps.

This clarification is expected to provide relief to long-time users who were concerned about being asked to re-verify their vehicles despite having compliant FASTags.

Banks Face Tighter Pre-Activation Responsibility

To ensure that the removal of post-activation KYV does not compromise verification standards, NHAI has simultaneously tightened pre-activation checks for FASTag issuer banks.

Under the new framework, banks will be allowed to activate FASTags only after vehicle details are verified through the VAHAN database. The option for post-activation validation has been withdrawn entirely.

In exceptional cases where vehicle data is not available on VAHAN, banks must complete verification using the vehicle’s Registration Certificate before activating the FASTag. In such situations, accountability will rest squarely with the issuer bank.

What This Means for Highway Users

For private vehicle owners, the change promises a more predictable and hassle-free FASTag experience. New users can expect fewer follow-ups, while existing users gain clarity on when and if KYV may be triggered.

More broadly, by shifting verification entirely to the pre-activation stage, NHAI is attempting to remove one of the most common pain points in the FASTag system. If implemented smoothly by banks and issuers, the reform could translate into faster toll crossings, fewer disputes and improved confidence in India’s electronic tolling infrastructure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
