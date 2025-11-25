Air India, Akasa, IndiGo Cancel Flights After Ethiopia Volcano Ash Reaches Indian Airspace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian airlines, including Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo, have begun scaling back flight operations after volcanic ash from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi eruption drifted into Indian airspace on Monday night.

The ash plume, travelling at high altitudes, prompted precautionary cancellations, route changes and safety inspections across several carriers.

Air India said on Tuesday that it had cancelled 11 flights since the plume was first detected.

The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption.



In a post on X, the airline stated, "The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption. Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest."

Air India’s Cancellations and Ongoing Safety Checks

The carrier cancelled seven international services on Monday, including AI 106 (Newark–Delhi), AI 102 (New York JFK–Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai–Hyderabad) and AI 2290 (Doha–Mumbai). On Tuesday, four domestic flights were also withdrawn: AI 2822 (Chennai–Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad–Delhi), and AI 2444 / 2445 (Mumbai–Hyderabad–Mumbai) as well as AI 2471 / 2472 (Mumbai–Kolkata–Mumbai).

The airline is conducting precautionary inspections on aircraft that recently crossed regions affected by the ash. Volcanic ash, made up of fine particles of glass and rock, can pose risks to aircraft engines and external surfaces, making these checks essential before aircraft return to service.

Akasa Air and IndiGo Respond to Disruptions

Akasa Air also cancelled select services in West Asia scheduled for November 24 and 25, including flights to Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi. IndiGo cancelled six flights on Monday and diverted several others, according to initial reports. KLM took similar action, highlighting how widely the plume’s effects have been felt.

Authorities have advised airlines operating through West Asia and nearby regions to stay alert to changing atmospheric conditions as ash traces were reported in parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

The Hayli Gubbi Eruption: A Rare Geological Event

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Erta Ale Range erupted early on Sunday morning, its first eruption in nearly 12,000 years. The blast released volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide and fine particles that were carried northeastwards by high-altitude winds. By around 10 pm on Monday, the plume reached India, according to weather trackers.

The cloud was travelling at altitudes between 15,000-25,000 feet, with some pockets reaching as high as 45,000 feet. Forecasts indicated that the plume would move from Gujarat towards Rajasthan, north-west Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab before drifting further northeast.

Meteorological Alerts and DGCA Advisories

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ash cloud was now drifting towards China and was expected to clear Indian skies by around 7.30 PM. Earlier models had suggested a possible impact across Gujarat, Delhi–NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued detailed guidance instructing airlines to avoid volcanic-ash zones and adjust their routes, altitudes and fuel planning accordingly. Carriers were also told to report any suspected in-flight encounters with ash, such as unusual engine behaviour or smoke-like odours in the cabin.

If ash affects airport operations, the DGCA said runways, taxiways and aprons must be inspected promptly, with flight movements restricted until surfaces are deemed safe.