Embraer, Adani Join Forces To Build India’s Regional Aircraft Ambition From The Ground Up

India’s push to become self-reliant in aviation manufacturing received a fresh boost as Brazilian aerospace major Embraer and Adani Defence and Aerospace formalised a partnership aimed at developing a full-fledged regional transport aircraft ecosystem within the country. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration across aircraft manufacturing, supply chains, maintenance services, and pilot training infrastructure.

The move is closely aligned with India’s broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the government’s UDAN regional connectivity program that seeks to link smaller cities through affordable air travel.

Roadmap For Local Aircraft Assembly & Deeper Indigenisation

As part of the proposed collaboration, the companies are looking at setting up an aircraft assembly line in India. This would be followed by a phased increase in local sourcing and manufacturing, gradually strengthening domestic capability in regional aircraft production.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities and commitment to indigenisation,” said Arjan Meijer, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Together, we will evaluate the most viable, advanced, and efficient solutions in support of India’s RTA ambitions and their potential for implementation.”

The focus is not limited to manufacturing alone. The partnership is expected to examine opportunities across the entire aviation value chain, including pilot training, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and supply chain development.

Strengthening Regional Aviation As An Economic Driver

Both companies emphasised that regional aviation plays a critical role in unlocking economic growth, especially for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that are witnessing rising demand for air connectivity under UDAN.

“Regional aviation is the backbone of economic expansion. With initiatives like UDAN transforming air connectivity across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the need for an indigenous regional aviation ecosystem has become critical,” said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace. “This partnership will also strengthen strategic relations between India and Brazil, bringing complementary capabilities together.”

The ecosystem envisioned under the partnership is also expected to create significant employment opportunities across engineering, logistics, manufacturing, and aviation services.

“We are shaping India’s regional transport aircraft ecosystem, a bold stride toward Aatmanirbhar aviation that bridges urban-rural divides, generates high-skill employment, and elevates India’s position in the global aerospace industry,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, President & CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Existing Footprint In India Offers A Strong Starting Point

Embraer already has a considerable presence in India with close to 50 aircraft across commercial, defence, and business aviation roles. Aircraft from the company are used by the Indian Air Force, including the Legacy 600 and the ‘Netra’ AEW&C platform based on the ERJ145. Private airline Star Air currently operates multiple Embraer aircraft as part of its regional network.

On the other hand, Adani Defence and Aerospace has built capabilities across aircraft systems, unmanned platforms, avionics, and MRO services, along with an expanding pilot training network. This existing infrastructure is expected to support the partnership’s objective of creating a robust and localised aviation ecosystem that caters to both domestic and international requirements.