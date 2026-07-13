EXCLUSIVE | Nitin Gadkari Breaks Silence On Water Abuse Claims In Ethanol Production

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Gadkari confirmed ethanol processing uses advanced water recycling.

India achieved 20% ethanol blending, standardizing E20 petrol nationwide.

Motorists report E20 petrol causes a noticeable drop in mileage.

ABP News Exclusive: Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, confirmed that domestic ethanol processing relies heavily on advanced water recycling frameworks. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Megha Prasad, executive editor at ABP News, the minister clarified that manufacturing facilities constantly reuse the liquid resource rather than depleting regional groundwater reserves.

Water Usage In Ethanol Production Under Scrutiny

Apart from concerns over fuel efficiency, ethanol production has also come under criticism over its water footprint. Critics argue that producing ethanol from crops such as sugarcane requires significant quantities of water, raising questions about the sustainability of expanding ethanol production in a country where several regions already face recurring water shortages.

The government, however, has maintained that its ethanol programme is designed to balance environmental goals, energy security and agricultural interests while reducing India's dependence on imported fossil fuels.

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India Rolled Out E20 Fuel Nationwide

The Centre has ruled out supplying pure petrol, E10 and E20 simultaneously across the country, saying multiple fuel grades would drive up operational costs and complicate fuel distribution. In a question-and-answer document released on July 10, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reaffirmed that E20 petrol will remain India's standard fuel.

India achieved its target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol in April 2025, reaching the milestone five years ahead of the original 2030 deadline. Consequently, petrol sold at fuel stations nationwide now contains 20% ethanol.

While the government has projected the ethanol-blending programme as a major step towards reducing crude oil imports and promoting cleaner, indigenous fuel alternatives, the rollout has also sparked concerns among motorists. Fuel efficiency remains one of the biggest factors influencing vehicle purchases, and many owners have reported a noticeable drop in mileage after switching to E20 petrol. The issue has gained traction on social media and has become a frequent point of discussion among consumers.

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