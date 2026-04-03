Dunkin' Donuts is exiting India because its franchise partner, Jubilant FoodWorks, decided not to renew its agreement as part of a strategic shift to focus on core brands and markets.
Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026
Dunkin' Donuts will exit India by December 2026 as Jubilant FoodWorks, its franchise partner, won't renew the agreement due to strategic shifts focusing on core brands and profitability.
American food brand Dunkin’ Donuts is set to exit India after its franchise partner, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, decided not to renew its agreement, in a significant development for the country's quick-service restaurant market.
The current franchise deal is scheduled to end on December 31, 2026, following which Dunkin’ outlets across India will be shut in a phased manner, with operations gradually winding down.
Strategy Shift Drives Exit Decision
Jubilant FoodWorks said the move reflects a broader strategic shift, as the company looks to sharpen its focus on core brands and key markets. The decision to discontinue Dunkin’s operations was approved by the board and disclosed through an official filing.
Industry inputs suggest that sustained losses and slower-than-expected growth played a key role in the decision to end the partnership.
Stores to Close in Phases
The company clarified that closures will not happen all at once. Instead, Dunkin’ outlets will be gradually scaled down over time.
Some locations may shut completely, while others could be sold or transferred, in line with regulatory norms. The phased approach is aimed at minimising disruption for customers and ensuring a smooth transition.
Jubilant’s Expanding Global Footprint
Founded in 1995, Jubilant FoodWorks has grown into a major food services operator with a presence across six countries, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and operates over 3,500 stores.
The company manages global brands such as Domino’s and Popeyes, while also running its own concepts, including Hong’s Kitchen and Turkey-based café chain COFFY.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Dunkin' Donuts exiting India?
When will Dunkin' Donuts outlets in India close?
The franchise agreement ends on December 31, 2026. After this date, Dunkin' outlets across India will be shut down in a phased manner.
Will all Dunkin' Donuts stores in India close at once?
No, the closures will happen gradually. Dunkin' outlets will be scaled down over time, with some locations potentially being sold or transferred.
What other brands does Jubilant FoodWorks manage?
Jubilant FoodWorks manages global brands like Domino's and Popeyes, as well as its own concepts such as Hong's Kitchen and COFFY.