Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







American food brand Dunkin’ Donuts is set to exit India after its franchise partner, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, decided not to renew its agreement, in a significant development for the country's quick-service restaurant market.

The current franchise deal is scheduled to end on December 31, 2026, following which Dunkin’ outlets across India will be shut in a phased manner, with operations gradually winding down.

Strategy Shift Drives Exit Decision

Jubilant FoodWorks said the move reflects a broader strategic shift, as the company looks to sharpen its focus on core brands and key markets. The decision to discontinue Dunkin’s operations was approved by the board and disclosed through an official filing.

Industry inputs suggest that sustained losses and slower-than-expected growth played a key role in the decision to end the partnership.

Stores to Close in Phases

The company clarified that closures will not happen all at once. Instead, Dunkin’ outlets will be gradually scaled down over time.

Some locations may shut completely, while others could be sold or transferred, in line with regulatory norms. The phased approach is aimed at minimising disruption for customers and ensuring a smooth transition.

Jubilant’s Expanding Global Footprint

Founded in 1995, Jubilant FoodWorks has grown into a major food services operator with a presence across six countries, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and operates over 3,500 stores.

The company manages global brands such as Domino’s and Popeyes, while also running its own concepts, including Hong’s Kitchen and Turkey-based café chain COFFY.

Related Video BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions