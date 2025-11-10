Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDigital Gold Might Dupe You, Choose ETFs Instead, SEBI Warns

Digital Gold Might Dupe You, Choose ETFs Instead, SEBI Warns

SEBI has cautioned investors that digital gold is not regulated, meaning there’s no protection if something goes wrong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

SEBI Digital Gold Warning: SEBI, which is the main organisation that watches over the Indian stock market, has told people to be careful when investing in digital gold. SEBI said that digital gold is not under any official rules or protection. This means that if something goes wrong, investors cannot get help from SEBI. 

Many apps and websites are promoting digital gold as an easy way to buy gold without holding it at home. But SEBI explained that digital gold is not counted as a security or as a regulated commodity, so there are real risks for buyers.

SEBI Digital Gold Warning Explained 

Digital gold works like this: you pay money on an app or website, and they say they will store the same amount of real gold for you in a vault. 

You get a digital record showing how many grams of gold you own. You can sell it back later or sometimes ask for physical gold. It sounds simple, but the problem is trust.

SEBI said digital gold is not regulated, which means no official body is checking if the company is handling the gold correctly. If the app shuts down, refuses to give your gold, or goes out of business, there is no system to protect your money. 

You would have to deal with the company on your own. SEBI reminded people that digital gold is different from products like Gold ETFs, Sovereign Gold Bonds, or Electronic Gold Receipts, which are regulated and therefore safer.

SEBI Prefers ETFs Over Digital Gold

SEBI gave this warning because more people are buying digital gold, especially as gold prices are rising. Apps and platforms are promoting it heavily. SEBI wants investors to choose safer gold investment options that are protected by rules.

For example, Gold ETFs are supervised under SEBI rules. They are listed on stock exchanges, they show clear prices, and they offer better safety. 

If something goes wrong with a Gold ETF, SEBI can step in. But if something goes wrong with digital gold, SEBI cannot help.

So, SEBI’s message is simple:
 If you want to invest in gold, choose regulated and safe products, not digital gold.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Business
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Faridabad Terror Plot: Dr Shaheen Shahid From Lucknow Arrested; Rifle, Live Cartridges Found In Her Car
Faridabad Terror Plot: Dr Shaheen Shahid From Lucknow Arrested; Rifle, Live Cartridges Found In Her Car
States
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Held
Bhopal Model Khushboo Ahirwar Found Dead; Family Alleges Murder, Boyfriend Held
Cities
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Massive Protests At Panjab University Over Senate Elections Demand; Police Lathi Charge Students
Election 2025
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Advertisement

Videos

Faridabad Medical College: Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize 2 AK-47 Rifles, 350 kg Explosives
Jalgaon Violence: Cricket Dispute Sparks Clashes Between Two Groups | ABP NEWS
Bihar Election Update: Tej Pratap-Yadav and BJP Sparks Political Speculation; Tejashwi Celebrates 36th Birthday Amid Campaign
Breaking News: BJP to Hold Major Meeting Ahead of MCD By-Elections in Delhi
Ahmedabad Horror: Wife Allegedly Murders Husband, Buries Body in Kitchen Under Cement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
As Bihar Polls Enter Final Phase, Seemanchal Waits For A Place At The Centre Of Power
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget