Digital Gold Might Dupe You, Choose ETFs Instead, SEBI Warns

SEBI Digital Gold Warning: SEBI, which is the main organisation that watches over the Indian stock market, has told people to be careful when investing in digital gold. SEBI said that digital gold is not under any official rules or protection. This means that if something goes wrong, investors cannot get help from SEBI.

Many apps and websites are promoting digital gold as an easy way to buy gold without holding it at home. But SEBI explained that digital gold is not counted as a security or as a regulated commodity, so there are real risks for buyers.

SEBI Digital Gold Warning Explained

Digital gold works like this: you pay money on an app or website, and they say they will store the same amount of real gold for you in a vault.

#SEBI has issued a press release on Caution to public regarding dealing in ‘Digital Gold’. More details at: https://t.co/HfRWQAc3uf — SecuritiesandExchangeBoardofIndia (@SEBI_updates) November 8, 2025

You get a digital record showing how many grams of gold you own. You can sell it back later or sometimes ask for physical gold. It sounds simple, but the problem is trust.

SEBI said digital gold is not regulated, which means no official body is checking if the company is handling the gold correctly. If the app shuts down, refuses to give your gold, or goes out of business, there is no system to protect your money.

You would have to deal with the company on your own. SEBI reminded people that digital gold is different from products like Gold ETFs, Sovereign Gold Bonds, or Electronic Gold Receipts, which are regulated and therefore safer.

SEBI Prefers ETFs Over Digital Gold

SEBI gave this warning because more people are buying digital gold, especially as gold prices are rising. Apps and platforms are promoting it heavily. SEBI wants investors to choose safer gold investment options that are protected by rules.

For example, Gold ETFs are supervised under SEBI rules. They are listed on stock exchanges, they show clear prices, and they offer better safety.

If something goes wrong with a Gold ETF, SEBI can step in. But if something goes wrong with digital gold, SEBI cannot help.

So, SEBI’s message is simple:

If you want to invest in gold, choose regulated and safe products, not digital gold.