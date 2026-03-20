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HomeBusinessFuel Shock Continues: Industrial Diesel Jumps Over Rs 20 After Petrol Hike, Crosses Rs 100/Litre

Fuel Shock Continues: Industrial Diesel Jumps Over Rs 20 After Petrol Hike, Crosses Rs 100/Litre

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has reportedly revised the price of industrial diesel to Rs 109.59 per litre, up sharply from Rs 87.67 per litre.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Following the recent hike in premium petrol, oil marketing companies have also reportedly raised the price of industrial diesel, adding to cost pressures across key sectors.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has revised the price of industrial diesel to Rs 109.59 per litre, up sharply from Rs 87.67 per litre, media reports said. The steep increase is likely to have a direct impact on industries that rely heavily on bulk fuel consumption. The new rates are immediately applicable from March 20, 2026.

Impact on Industry and Logistics

Industrial diesel is not retailed through regular petrol pumps and is primarily supplied directly to factories, construction sites, mining operations, large generators and power plants. As a result, the price increase is expected to raise input costs for manufacturing and infrastructure activities, while also pushing up logistics and transportation expenses.

Higher diesel costs at the industrial level could eventually feed into broader pricing across sectors, depending on how companies absorb or pass on the increase.

Comes After Premium Petrol Hike

The move follows an increase in prices of premium petrol variants by around Rs 2 per litre on Friday afternoon, even as rates of regular petrol have remained unchanged.

While the unchanged retail petrol prices have offered some relief to consumers, the rise in premium fuels and industrial diesel points to mounting pressure on fuel pricing, likely linked to higher crude oil costs and global market volatility. The impact of this surge is expected to be felt heavily across industries.

Diverging Fuel Price Trends

The contrasting trend, stable retail fuel prices alongside rising prices for premium and industrial fuels, suggests that oil marketing companies are selectively adjusting rates to manage cost pressures.

This approach allows firms to partly offset rising input costs without immediately passing on the full burden to mass-market consumers, though the impact may still be felt indirectly through higher costs in goods and services.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new price of industrial diesel?

Indian Oil Corporation has revised the price of industrial diesel to Rs 109.59 per litre, a significant increase from Rs 87.67 per litre.

Who uses industrial diesel?

Industrial diesel is supplied directly to factories, construction sites, mining operations, large generators, and power plants, not through regular petrol pumps.

What sectors will be impacted by the industrial diesel price hike?

The increase is expected to raise input costs for manufacturing and infrastructure, as well as push up logistics and transportation expenses across various sectors.

Why have industrial diesel prices increased?

The rise in industrial diesel prices, along with premium petrol, is likely linked to higher crude oil costs and global market volatility.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
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