Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Following the recent hike in premium petrol, oil marketing companies have also reportedly raised the price of industrial diesel, adding to cost pressures across key sectors.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has revised the price of industrial diesel to Rs 109.59 per litre, up sharply from Rs 87.67 per litre, media reports said. The steep increase is likely to have a direct impact on industries that rely heavily on bulk fuel consumption. The new rates are immediately applicable from March 20, 2026.

Impact on Industry and Logistics

Industrial diesel is not retailed through regular petrol pumps and is primarily supplied directly to factories, construction sites, mining operations, large generators and power plants. As a result, the price increase is expected to raise input costs for manufacturing and infrastructure activities, while also pushing up logistics and transportation expenses.

Higher diesel costs at the industrial level could eventually feed into broader pricing across sectors, depending on how companies absorb or pass on the increase.

Comes After Premium Petrol Hike

The move follows an increase in prices of premium petrol variants by around Rs 2 per litre on Friday afternoon, even as rates of regular petrol have remained unchanged.

While the unchanged retail petrol prices have offered some relief to consumers, the rise in premium fuels and industrial diesel points to mounting pressure on fuel pricing, likely linked to higher crude oil costs and global market volatility. The impact of this surge is expected to be felt heavily across industries.

Diverging Fuel Price Trends

The contrasting trend, stable retail fuel prices alongside rising prices for premium and industrial fuels, suggests that oil marketing companies are selectively adjusting rates to manage cost pressures.

This approach allows firms to partly offset rising input costs without immediately passing on the full burden to mass-market consumers, though the impact may still be felt indirectly through higher costs in goods and services.