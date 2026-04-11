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HomeBusinessGovernment Increases Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 per Litre, Aviation Fuel To Rs 42

Government Increases Export Duty On Diesel To Rs 55.5 per Litre, Aviation Fuel To Rs 42

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 07:28 PM (IST)

The Finance Ministry on Saturday announced a steep hike in export duties on diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), while leaving petrol duties unchanged.

Under the revised rates, diesel export duty has been increased from Rs 21.5 per litre to Rs 55.5 per litre, and ATF from Rs 29.5 per litre to Rs 42 per litre. The new rates come into effect immediately.

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 07:28 PM (IST)
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