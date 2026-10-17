India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessDespite El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in MP are encouraging: CM Mohan Yadav

Despite El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in MP are encouraging: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that despite the reduction in monsoon rainfall this year due to the impact of El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in the state are encouragin.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:47 AM (IST)

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that despite the reduction in monsoon rainfall this year due to the impact of El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in the state are encouraging.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is among the major soybean-producing states in the country and the state government is promoting agriculture-based industries and processing activities.

Addressing the International Soybean Conference in Indore, the chief minister said, "The impact of El Niño this year was beyond anyone's control, but by God's grace, sometimes disasters in Madhya Pradesh bring opportunities. I am happy that the current figures on soybean production in the state are encouraging."

He said that Madhya Pradesh is also seen as the country's "food basket" and the state accounts for about 45 per cent of the national soybean acreage.

The state government is celebrating 2026 as the "Year of Farmer Welfare", and special attention is being paid to promoting agriculture and related sectors during this period, he said.

Yadav informed that the cabinet recently approved a new industrial corridor connecting Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore.

Businessmen, scientists, and industry representatives from various countries are attending the International Soybean Conference, which began on Friday in Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. The conference will last for two days. PTI HWP MAS SKY

SKY

SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Business News 17 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Satcom row: Starlink says built India infra with requisite govt approvals, ready to offer hi-speed internet
Satcom row: Starlink says built India infra with requisite govt approvals, ready to offer hi-speed internet
Business
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora Detained By Delhi Police Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Rally
Business
WATCH: Ex-India Captain Kapil Dev’s Big Message To GenZ Amid Delhi Protests
WATCH: Kapil Dev’s Big Message To GenZ Amid Delhi Protests
Business
Share Markets End The Week On A High: Sensex Ends 400 Points Up, Nifty Nears 23,150
Share Markets End The Week On A High: Sensex Ends 400 Points Up, Nifty Nears 23,150
Advertisement

Videos

Women’s Reservation: Fresh Push Expected for Women’s Quota Bill
Patna Protest: Left Student Organisations Demand Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Political Storm: Neha Bora, Prashant Bhushan and Sam Pitroda’s Remarks Ignite Controversy
BJP Counterattack: Shahnawaz Hussain Slams Opposition’s Bangladesh and Arab Spring Comparisons
Punjab Drug Crisis: Amit Shah Says Centre Will Seek Answers From State Government
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget