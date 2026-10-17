Despite El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in MP are encouraging: CM Mohan Yadav

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that despite the reduction in monsoon rainfall this year due to the impact of El Nino, initial figures on soybean production in the state are encouraging.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is among the major soybean-producing states in the country and the state government is promoting agriculture-based industries and processing activities.

Addressing the International Soybean Conference in Indore, the chief minister said, "The impact of El Niño this year was beyond anyone's control, but by God's grace, sometimes disasters in Madhya Pradesh bring opportunities. I am happy that the current figures on soybean production in the state are encouraging."

He said that Madhya Pradesh is also seen as the country's "food basket" and the state accounts for about 45 per cent of the national soybean acreage.

The state government is celebrating 2026 as the "Year of Farmer Welfare", and special attention is being paid to promoting agriculture and related sectors during this period, he said.

Yadav informed that the cabinet recently approved a new industrial corridor connecting Jabalpur, Bhopal and Indore.

Businessmen, scientists, and industry representatives from various countries are attending the International Soybean Conference, which began on Friday in Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. The conference will last for two days. PTI HWP MAS SKY

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