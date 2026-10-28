Cyclone Arnab: Civil aviation ministry reviews situation to ensure safety of flight ops

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI): With a severe cyclone expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday held a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure the safety of flight operations.

Cyclone ''Arnab'' is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclone and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, with wind speeds of 125–135 kmph.

The ministry said flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, are expected to be most affected.

"Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track," the ministry said and emphasised the need for interagency coordination among various stakeholders to ensure the safety of air passengers.

The stakeholders include regulators DGCA and BCAS as well as the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the India Meteorological Department (IMD), airlines, airport operators, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), disaster management authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Various airlines have cancelled their flights connecting Visakhapatnam for Wednesday.

"Airlines are advised to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather and inform passengers on delays or cancellations and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds," the ministry said in a release.

At Visakhapatnam airport, operations remain suspended since Tuesday afternoon, while in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on Tuesday.

Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have cancelled some of their flights to Visakhapatnam. PTI RAM

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