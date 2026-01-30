Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyXRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets a Breakout, But MUTM Remains the Next Big Crypto to Buy Now

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets a Breakout, But MUTM Remains the Next Big Crypto to Buy Now

XRP eyes a breakout as Ripple expands, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) draws investor focus with strong DeFi utility, revenue sharing, and a fast-selling presale.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

While Ripple's new treasury platform generates optimistic forecasts for XRP, a different digital asset is capturing strategic investor attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents a tangible opportunity within decentralised finance, contrasting with assets reliant on corporate developments. Its ongoing presale has mobilised substantial capital, raising over $20,250,000 from more than 18,930 holders. For an investor today, participation at this stage offers a concrete growth trajectory. A modest allocation of $500 at the current Phase 7 price of $0.04 could potentially amplify significantly, with post-launch analyst projections suggesting a 25x return on investment for this defi crypto.

XRP's Institutional Momentum Faces Limits

Ripple's recent treasury launch underscores its focus on traditional finance integration. This development has contributed to positive price action for XRP. However, its value proposition remains heavily tied to the company's enterprise adoption rate and regulatory clarity. The ecosystem's utility, while growing, does not directly share platform revenue with individual token holders in an automated, transparent manner. 

Gains are primarily dependent on market sentiment and speculative trading around Ripple's business milestones. For investors seeking assets with built-in profit-sharing mechanisms and yield generation directly from protocol use, this model presents a narrower path to returns.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets a Breakout, But MUTM Remains the Next Big Crypto to Buy Now

Seizing the Phase 7 Opportunity

Mutuum Finance presale momentum demonstrates where informed capital is flowing. Phase 7 is actively selling out, offering tokens at $0.04. This price marks a 300% increase from Phase 1, yet it remains the final barrier before a near 20% jump to $0.045 in Phase 8. This closing window is a strategic entry point for investors in this DeFi crypto.

The project's fixed total supply of 4 billion tokens, with 45% allocated for presale, creates inherent scarcity. Over 850 million tokens have already been acquired, applying upward pressure on the remaining supply. Investors who secure a position now are buying a discounted asset before exchange listings and broader accessibility drive demand.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets a Breakout, But MUTM Remains the Next Big Crypto to Buy Now

Tokenomics Engineered For Long-Term Growth

The structure of Mutuum Finance extends far beyond the presale, embedding value accrual for holders. A portion of all protocol fees will continuously purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then distributed as dividends to users who stake their mtTokens within the ecosystem. 

This creates a direct feedback loop where platform growth rewards long-term participants. Furthermore, 5% of the total supply is dedicated to community incentives, funding ongoing engagements like the $100,000 giveaway for ten winners and the daily $500 leaderboard bonus. These initiatives sustain engagement and broaden the holder base.

A Dual-Market Lending Powerhouse

The core utility of Mutuum Finance lies in its sophisticated lending protocol, designed to generate real yield. It operates a dual-market system. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) pool will allow users to deposit assets like ETH or USDT to earn passive interest. For example, supplying $10,000 in ETH could generate an estimated 10% APY, yielding $1,000 annually without selling the underlying asset.

Simultaneously, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) market will facilitate direct loans for unique assets. Borrowers will be able to leverage their holdings, such as using $10,000 in SHIB collateral to secure a $7,500 USDC loan at a 75% loan-to-value ratio, accessing liquidity while maintaining their investment position.

Positioning For The Next Major Ascent

Mutuum Finance presents a consolidated investment thesis merging immediate opportunity with sustainable fundamentals. The presale phase offers a clear, quantifiable advantage for early participants, with the launch price set at $0.06. Analysts, citing the robust tokenomics, live protocol functionality, and planned multi-chain expansion, project significant post-listing demand. This convergence of factors supports potential appreciation far beyond the launch price, making the current presale entry a pivotal moment. For investors searching for the next big crypto with structured rewards and palpable utility, Mutuum Finance stands out.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mutuum Finance MUTM Presale XRP Price Prediction DeFi Crypto Ripple News

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget