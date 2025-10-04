XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally As New Crypto Saves Investors’ Portfolios

XRP is currently trading at $2.84, but analysts are indicating that a short-term correction towards $2.35-2.40 might be in the offing. Market observers stress this adjustment is not weakness but rather a necessary step before the momentum resumes, setting the stage for higher levels ahead.

Meanwhile, a new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is gaining attention as it is pushing the presale forward, providing a new investment opportunity to investors at a time when crypto prices are in flux.

Together, XRP's technical setup and the emergence of MUTM are making crypto news today, leaving investors eager to determine which crypto to purchase now.

XRP Correction Builds Structural Support

XRP has been holding near $2.84, yet analysts argue a temporary retreat is more likely than an immediate surge. Egrag Crypto has assigned a 70% chance that the coin retraces toward $2.35–$2.40.

He noted that such “flushes” are structurally healthier, creating a firm base instead of unstable vertical moves. A smaller dip to $2.65 may act as an interim bottom, though the fair value gap near $2.40 remains the target zone.

Moreover, analysts including Ali Martinez are pointing to the $2.70 region as a critical support level. Charts show that XRP has tested this band repeatedly, reinforcing its importance.

In addition, liquidation heatmaps highlight vulnerability below $3, suggesting bursts of volatility if these areas are breached. Consequently, holding support at these ranges could allow XRP to consolidate, offering a more durable setup before a rebound toward $3 and beyond.

Institutional Flows and ETF Optimism

The conversation around XRP is not limited to chart action. Institutional flows have reached $93.1 million in a single week of late September, the second-highest across all crypto coins. This sharp inflow reflects growing interest ahead of anticipated altcoin ETF approvals in the U.S. Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts now place the chance of approval at 100%, with six spot XRP funds awaiting decisions between October and November in 2025.

Therefore, the correction toward $2.40 is viewed less as a risk and more as preparation for larger moves. Institutional positioning, combined with structural support, provides XRP with multiple catalysts, keeping it among the top cryptocurrencies to monitor in crypto predictions.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

As XRP prepares for a possible correction, investors are also paying attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto coin that has already raised $16,800,000 across its presale phases. Currently in Phase 6, priced at $0.035, the sale is already 55% filled.

Importantly, the first phase opened at $0.01, meaning buyers are sitting on a 250% increase. The presale is advancing quickly, and after Phase 6 sells out, Phase 7 will lift the price by 14.3% to $0.04. At launch, MUTM will list at $0.06, giving Phase 6 participants an approximate 371% return.

Mutuum Finance is not only attracting buyers due to price potential but also for its product development. The team has confirmed that its lending and borrowing protocol is in motion, with V1 heading to Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The core design includes liquidity pools, debt tokens, and liquidator bots, with ETH and USDT serving as initial supported assets. This approach aims to balance liquidity while securing lending markets.

Beyond development, Mutuum Finance has taken steps to bolster investor confidence. The team finalized a CertiK audit with a 90/100 token scan score, underscoring strong security standards. In addition, Mutuum launched a Bug Bounty Program with $50,000 USDT in rewards across severity tiers, from low to critical. This proactive framework signals a careful focus on safeguarding user funds.

Looking Ahead To Market Stability

XRP and Mutuum Finance are both making headlines for a variety of reasons. XRP is set for a correction near its top at $2.40, which analysts say is needed as a precursor to a new rally. At the same time, Mutuum Finance is gaining traction with its presale, protocol development, and security-first measures, making it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

As the market changes, investors are considering structural corrections to established coins such as XRP or new crypto investment opportunities such as MUTM which are changing the approach to investing in crypto in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.