Why Big Investors Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum (ETH) And Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

New Delhi [India], February 17: In a market characterised by considerable price volatility, big investors are looking beyond Ethereum (ETH) when looking for the best crypto to invest in. These investors, known for well-educated bets in the crypto market, have turned to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a cheap crypto coin, as it explodes in presale.

Ethereum Battles Key Resistance

Ethereum is currently fighting to hold its position above the key psychological price of $2,000. The Ethereum price has been rejected at a price of $2,111, which has put Ethereum in a technically vulnerable position. As a result, Ethereum bulls are now looking to break below a price of $1,750, a price that may be followed by a further sell-off to a price of $1,537. However, for Ethereum bulls to gain control, Ethereum would need to break above its EMA, a price of $2,297. As a result, Ethereum has been in a technically vulnerable position as investors await its next major move.

DeFi Revival Brings Fresh Attention to MUTM

As the capital rotation into decentralised finance resumes, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum with early-stage investors. The cryptocurrency is currently at Phase 7 of its presale with a price of $0.04. The growth has been steady from the initial phases.

Analysts tracking the progress of the presale project expect a price growth to $0.80 shortly after the crypto goes live. This is due to the high level of participation in the presale, the recent deployment of the Mutuum Finance V1 protocol on testnet, and the focus on generating high yields for lenders. An investment of $1,200 at the current price of $0.04 will give the investor 30,000 tokens. When the cryptocurrency rises to $0.80 following the exchange listings and the expansion of the platform, the investment will increase to $24,000. Even if the token achieves just a fraction of this growth and hits $0.44, the investment will increase to $12,000. With more than 19,000 participants contributing more than $20.55 million to the cryptocurrency's presale, early-stage investors are confident that the cheap crypto coin has high growth prospects in 2026.

Multi-Chain Expansion as a Growth Catalyst

The growth prospects of the Mutuum Finance cryptocurrency are also linked to its expansion to other blockchain networks. The cryptocurrency is working towards expanding to other blockchain networks to increase its user base and liquidity. By expanding to other blockchain networks, the protocol will increase the number of users it can serve, and as more users tap into the DeFi ecosystem, the token price is expected to grow.

For instance, an investment of $2,000 at the current price of $0.04 will give the investor 50,000 tokens. With the cryptocurrency rising to $0.30 as adoption within Ethereum (its initial chain) grows, the investment will increase to $15,000. Adoption as the protocol integrates other chains, for example, Solana and BASE, which could then push the price toward $0.60. This will, in turn, grow the investment into $30,000.

mtToken Rewards

One of the main features that the protocol offers its users is the mtToken system. When users make deposits in the liquidity pool, they are rewarded with an equal amount of mtTokens, which grow in value as they earn interest from the borrowers. For example, if they deposited 20,000 USDT in the liquidity pool with an 8% interest rate, they would receive 20,000 mtUSDT, which would earn $1,600 in interest within the first year.

Big investors are hedging their bets on the new crypto coin MUTM as ETH awaits fresh catalysts. The asset offers users strong utility within the DeFi market along with planned multi-chain expansion. This has led to more than 19,000 investors putting in over $20.58 million into its presale. Join now while phase 7 is still ongoing.

