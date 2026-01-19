This New Crypto Is Poised To Follow XRP's Early 1000% Rally, Analysts Compare

During the last major cycle, many investors missed the early phase of Ripple’s massive surge. XRP delivered exponential gains when its valuation was still small, and adoption was still early. Now the search for the next early stage breakout has shifted toward new crypto assets that remain inexpensive and are preparing for major milestones. One of the names gaining attention in this category is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an altcoin still under $1 and entering a late-stage development phase before usage begins.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple grew from an overlooked token into a multi-billion asset during the early wave of institutional interest in cross-border settlement. Its largest gains came while demand was increasing and supply was still thin. Many early holders made outsized gains as markets priced future utility before adoption was mature.

XRP now trades at $2.10 with a market cap above $125B. Large caps have slower upside because they need massive inflows to move. XRP also faces resistance near $2.50 and $3.00. Breakout attempts in past cycles stalled at these levels.

Analysts now model a mild outlook for XRP into 2026. Most projections range between $2.80 and $3.40 under favourable conditions. This would be a limited move compared to earlier cycles. As a result, some long-time XRP holders are rotating into new crypto assets with early valuation curves and stronger upside ranges.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralised lending protocol. Users will supply assets to earn yield or post collateral to borrow without selling long-term holdings. Many traders seek leverage in bull markets without exiting core positions, which makes lending attractive during expansion cycles.

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01 per token. MUTM now sells at $0.04 in Phase 7, reflecting a 300% increase from the initial phase. Funding has reached $19.8M, and the holder count has surpassed 18,700 wallets.

The token supply is capped at 4B. A total of 45.5% (1.82B tokens) is allocated to the presale. More than 830M tokens have already been purchased. According to the official X account, V1 is preparing for testnet before mainnet activation. Lending protocols tend to reprice once borrowing, liquidation, and interest flows become visible.

Why Analysts Believe MUTM Can Follow Early XRP Steps

First, timing. XRP’s most aggressive run happened before adoption matured. MUTM sits in its own pre-utility phase. The key difference is that the market can now forecast usage drivers ahead of V1.

Second, an asymmetric entry. XRP earned its early multiples while it was cheap and thinly capitalised. MUTM sits under $1 and has not yet reached open market price discovery. Small inflows can still push valuation because liquidity is not saturated.

Third, function-driven demand. XRP tied token value to settlement flows. MUTM ties token value to protocol revenue. A share of protocol fees will buy MUTM on the open market and redistribute to users who stake mtTokens in the safety pool. This creates buy pressure linked to usage instead of hype.

Analysts covering early DeFi assets say that a successful V1 protocol launch could place MUTM in a valuation band between $0.25 and $0.40 within its first expansion cycle, which implies up to 900% upside from $0.04 if adoption aligns with expectations.

Phase Activity and Security Steps

Phase 7 has accelerated faster than earlier phases. Analysts see this as allocation tightening near the end of the structured sale. Larger wallet allocations have also appeared during this phase, hinting at accumulation from investors seeking exposure before V1.

Security preparation has been prioritised. The V1 codebase completed a Halborn Security audit. MUTM received a 90/100 Token Scan score from CertiK. A $50K bug bounty is active to identify vulnerabilities before the mainnet. Lending protocols must handle collateral, liquidations, and oracles with precision, so audits are seen as fundamental rather than optional.

Ripple’s early era delivered 1000% gains during the window when adoption was still forming. That window is no longer open for XRP due to scale and maturity. New crypto assets with early entry pricing and pending utility are now in focus. With V1 approaching deployment and Phase 7 accelerating, Mutuum Finance has entered the same early curve positioning that once rewarded pre-utility holders in previous cycles.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.