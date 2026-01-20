The Most Popular Crypto To Watch And Buy In 2026: Blockdag, Solana, Hyperliquid, And Ethereum

The cryptocurrency market is heating up in 2026, with prices rising and traders looking for coins with real potential. Bitcoin continues to hit new highs, drawing attention from around the world. Choosing the right coin is not easy, but a few projects are standing out. Knowing which assets can deliver meaningful growth is essential this year.

This guide highlights four of the most popular crypto options available today. Each has been selected for recent performance and upcoming milestones. Traders looking for the best coins to buy now will find these choices offer meaningful opportunities as the bull market picks up speed.

1. BlockDAG: The High-Speed Crypto Game-Changer

BlockDAG has captured attention after raising over $444 million during its presale, leaving just 2.4 billion coins available. Its technology combines Proof-of-Work security with Directed Acyclic Graph speed, creating a faster, more efficient blockchain. The team recently launched a final flash sale at $0.001, while the official launch price is locked at $0.05 for February 16, 2026. This gives early buyers a chance to secure massive gains.

BlockDAG (BDAG) isn’t just about a low entry point. It includes the X1 mobile miner and a line of hardware miners. Analysts suggest demand could push the price to between $0.30 and $0.43 after listing. With over 21,000 miners participating and the presale ending January 26, time is limited to join at the floor price.

With strong backing and plans to list on major exchanges, BlockDAG is emerging as one of the most popular crypto projects in 2026. Its tech is a faster alternative to Kaspa, making it a top choice for anyone seeking a high-speed, well-supported blockchain.

2. Solana: The Fastest Blockchain Driving Institutional Interest

Solana trades around $146.81 with a market cap exceeding $81 billion. Its speed makes it popular for everyday transactions. On January 13, Morgan Stanley filed for a Solana ETF, signalling major institutional interest. This support strengthens Solana’s position as one of the most popular crypto networks for steady growth.

Large holders are moving millions into private wallets, showing confidence in the network. The stablecoin ecosystem on Solana has reached $13 billion, demonstrating real-world utility. Traders are watching the $150 level closely. If it breaks, the price could rise toward $200. Solana’s speed and reliability continue to attract developers and users alike.

3. Hyperliquid: Dominating Decentralised Trading

Hyperliquid is gaining attention, with the HYPE coin trading at $26.52. The platform handles billions in daily volume while keeping fees low. On January 13, Grayscale included HYPE in its potential investment list, showing interest from large funds. Its revenue-sharing model makes it appealing for those seeking the most popular crypto for trading and passive earnings.

The project is also launching USDH, a stablecoin that burns coins to increase value. Hyperliquid holds 19.5% of the decentralised exchange market, with over $6 billion locked in its system. As the platform becomes more decentralised in 2026, HYPE demand is expected to stay strong, keeping it among the most popular crypto choices for active users.

4. Ethereum: The Pillar of DeFi and Institutional Stability

Ethereum trades at $3,346.08 and remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Institutional investors are actively buying Ethereum ETFs, and major companies are staking billions in ETH, reducing supply. As the main hub for decentralised finance, Ethereum is often called one of the most popular crypto for stability and long-term reliability.

The network sees $152 billion locked in apps and maintains high transaction volumes. Upcoming upgrades aim to make Ethereum faster and more efficient. Analysts note that holding above $3,300 could allow the price to climb to $3,600. While it may not grow as quickly as new presales, Ethereum’s ecosystem and strong fundamentals make it a reliable core asset for any portfolio.

The Bottomline

The 2026 bull market is presenting some of the most exciting opportunities in years. Whether aiming for the speed of BlockDAG, the reliability of Ethereum, or the trading power of Hyperliquid, there is a most popular crypto suited to every strategy and risk level. Understanding the technology behind each coin, its market position, and upcoming milestones is crucial before making any decisions.

Acting early often provides the best chance to benefit from growth, especially in presales or rapidly expanding platforms. By focusing on strong, well-backed projects today, traders can position themselves for a successful year in digital finance. Staying informed and proactive is essential in navigating this fast-moving market.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.