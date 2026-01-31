Solana’s (SOL) 10,000% rally cemented its place as one of the market’s most successful layer-1 coins, but analysts now view that phase of exponential growth as largely behind it. With SOL established and carrying a sizable market capitalisation, attention is shifting toward where the next wave of outsized returns could emerge. That shift has brought growing focus to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new crypto coin currently priced at $0.04 in presale. Designed around decentralised lending and borrowing, revenue-linked token mechanics, and incentives that favour long-term participation, MUTM is being highlighted as a top crypto to watch in the next bull market.

Solana (SOL) Momentum Remains Limited

Solana (SOL) has slipped below its rising trendline after rejecting the 127–128 supply zone and is currently stabilising around the 122–123 support area. Selling pressure has slowed, but price action points to consolidation rather than renewed strength. If 122 continues to hold, SOL may attempt a short-term corrective bounce toward 125–126, offering a relatively modest 2–3% upside, while a break below support could expose downside toward 118–119. With overhead resistance close and support tightly defined, the risk-reward profile remains balanced, suggesting limited expansion potential in the near term.

MUTM Presale: Unlocking an Early-Mover Edge

MUTM entered its presale at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has since advanced to $0.04 in Phase 7, showcasing strong demand for the new crypto coin. With the token scheduled to increase to $0.045 in Phase 8, current buyers are positioned to secure a pricing advantage over those who enter later. For instance, an investor allocating $2,000 at the current price would see that position rise to $2,250 in Phase 8, locking in a $250 gain before the token becomes available on the open market.

At the anticipated listing price of $0.06, the same $2,000 investment could increase to $3,000, delivering $1,000 in profit ahead of broader market participation. Looking further ahead, if MUTM recreates Solana’s 10,000% price boom, a $2,000 investment made today will turn into more than $100,000. This highlights the advantage of early participation and reinforces MUTM’s appeal as a top crypto to buy.

How MUTM Lets Borrowers Manage Their Positions

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) prioritises borrower control and flexibility, ensuring users maintain full ownership of their collateral throughout the life of a loan. Borrowers have multiple options: they can add more collateral to their position, repay part of the loan to reduce exposure, or fully close the position at any time. Importantly, there are no lockups, meaning borrowers can respond instantly to market changes without restriction.

For example, suppose a user used $7,000 as collateral to borrow $4,900 at a 70% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and accrued $500 in interest. When they decide to repay the loan in full, the repayment flows back into the liquidity pool or to the lender, while the interest contributes to MUTM’s revenue system. Once repayment is complete, the borrower immediately regains 100% access to their collateral, giving them both financial freedom and peace of mind. If the collateral was in an asset like ETH and its price rose by 50%, their collateral value will also have risen, i.e., 50% profit on a $7,000 position to yield $10,500. This means users can access quick loans without the need to sell their collateral for further gains.

Mutuum Finance Protocol Now Live on Testnet

The Mutuum Finance Protocol has officially gone live on the Sepolia testnet, giving users direct access to the platform’s early-stage functionality. Participants can interact with the V1 application to test lending and borrowing features in a real DeFi environment. Users who deposit assets receive mtTokens, which act as on-chain receipts that accumulate interest over time and can also be staked for additional rewards. Borrowers receive debt tokens that transparently reflect loans. To safeguard system stability, an automated liquidator bot continuously monitors positions and manages risk. The testnet currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, with broader asset support planned post-mainnet launch.

Reliable Asset Valuations

Mutuum Finance relies on a robust oracle framework to ensure accurate and real-time pricing across the protocol. For example, if a user deposits 6 ETH as collateral when ETH is priced at $2,800, the total collateral value would amount to $16,800. By leveraging Chainlink’s decentralised price feeds, which aggregate data from multiple major exchanges, the protocol can safely allow borrowing of, say, 70% of that value, or $11,760.

As market prices fluctuate, timely and precise valuations become critical. Mutuum Finance’s oracle design ensures that collateral values remain accurate, helping prevent mispricing during periods of volatility and reducing the risk of unnecessary liquidations. This infrastructure plays a key role in maintaining a stable and trustworthy lending environment for users.

Solana's big rally is over. Now, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is the top crypto to watch. Priced at $0.04 with a live DeFi platform and strong funding, the new crypto coin is poised for massive gains in the next bull run.

