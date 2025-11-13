Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders who enjoyed the early explosive rallies are now looking elsewhere. With SHIB losing momentum and key levels proving difficult to break, many early investors are moving toward a new DeFi token that promises more long-term upside. Analysts say this shift could shape one of the biggest narratives heading into 2026.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is trading in the low fractions of a cent, around the $0.0000060 range. Despite its small nominal price, SHIB carries a multibillion-dollar market cap because of its enormous circulating supply. That massive supply is one of the reasons why analysts see restricted upside.





SHIB faces strong resistance zones, including technical barriers where price attempts have failed to break above key levels. Analysts point out that without major catalysts, SHIB could easily stay range-bound. Support zones around $0.0000050 have been tested multiple times, and if these break, deeper weakness is possible.

Because of its size and lack of fresh drivers, many analysts forecast a bleak short-term price outlook. Some mention that SHIB might only see mild gains or even drop further if market sentiment weakens. For long-term holders, this makes SHIB look far less appealing than it did during its early explosive run.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting attention precisely because it offers utility rather than relying on community hype. The project is developing a decentralized lending platform built around dual lending markets. Users will deposit assets, receive mtTokens that update automatically as interest builds, and borrow against collateral with clear Loan-to-Value limits.

This structure is designed to create predictable lending activity, healthy liquidity and a safer borrowing process.

The presale numbers reflect growing interest. MUTM started at $0.01 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. The project has raised $18.6 million, grown to 17,900 holders, and sold 796 million tokens from the 4B supply. Of that supply, 45.5% (1.82B tokens) is allocated to the presale.

Phase 6 is already over 86% allocated, showing that momentum is accelerating. Buyers can also purchase MUTM directly with a card with no limits, which has made the presale more accessible and has supported recent whale entries.





Three Reasons MUTM Could Outperform SHIB

SHIB’s Market Cap Limit

Shiba Inu already holds a huge market cap. Large percentage gains require massive inflows, which are harder to achieve now that SHIB is widely known. Its early surges cannot realistically be repeated.

Mutuum Finance, by contrast, is still early. At $0.035, it is positioned where smaller movements in demand can deliver meaningful price appreciation. Early-stage pricing increases the potential reward for those who enter before listings and platform rollout.

SHIB Relies on Hype

Shiba Inu is a meme coin. Its price movement depends on sentiment, online trends and community attention. Without real utility, long-term sustainability is uncertain.

Mutuum Finance is built around real usage. mtTokens track interest growth in real time as users supply assets. Borrowers follow clear rules shaped by utilization rates and LTV parameters.

What sets MUTM apart is its token economy.

MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module.

This links platform revenue to token demand and creates a consistent flow of buying pressure.

Timing and Development Progress

Many SHIB holders are switching to MUTM because the presale is showing strong growth at the same time that major milestones are approaching. Mutuum Finance confirmed that V1 will launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, including the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens and the Liquidator Bot.

This gives investors confidence that Mutuum Finance is progressing toward real product delivery, unlike many meme coins that rely solely on community momentum.

Additional Signals Supporting the Shift

Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, which boosts trust and reduces concerns around smart contract safety. A $50,000 bug bounty further supports its focus on security.

The presale features a 24-hour leaderboard, rewarding the top contributor with $500 in MUTM tokens each day. This keeps engagement high and helps maintain activity throughout the presale.

Direct card payments with no limits have opened the presale to new regions and larger buyers. Whale inflows have helped accelerate Phase 6, signaling strong confidence from high-value participants.

SHIB does not offer any of these structural advantages. It has no roadmap tied to revenue, no structured lending model, and no major upcoming utility milestones.

Final Outlook

Shiba Inu still has name recognition, but its huge market cap and hype-driven mechanics limit its future growth. Many early SHIB investors who enjoyed the explosive gains in the past are now searching for tokens that offer real utility, real revenue paths and early-stage pricing.

Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch heading into 2026. With audited security, a clear V1 launch schedule, growing presale demand and a revenue-linked token model, MUTM is emerging as a strong contender for the next wave of DeFi growth. For traders asking which crypto to buy today, the movement of early SHIB holders toward MUTM is becoming harder to ignore.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.