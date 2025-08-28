Altcoin talk is loud again. Traders are weighing ripple, tracking fresh levels on dogecoin, and hunting utility plays that can still be 10x or more. One new name, Remittix (RTX), keeps popping up in analyst threads and news posts because it ties crypto to real payments. Here’s the quick, clear read on all three.

Ripple (XRP): liquidity first, then levels

XRP sits near the $3 area with deep daily liquidity. That depth keeps it on shortlists when risk switches on. If bulls want a clean trend, they need to defend nearby supports and then push into higher ranges.

Analysts tracking on-chain cost bases flagged a key demand wall around $2.81 and resistance near $3.26 to $3.27. Hold the first, attack the second, and momentum can return fast. Lose the first, and price likely ranges until buyers regroup.

Dogecoin (DOGE): the breakout line is clear

DOGE trades around twenty-two cents as traders watch a tight band that has capped every attempt higher this month. The setup has people focused on confirmation rather than guesses.

Well-followed technician Ali Martinez wrote that a decisive break above $0.23 could “send dogecoin flying.” Other notes this week point to $0.30 if the breakout comes with volume, while cautioning that a slip back under $0.22 can reset the move. Translation: wait for the break, then ride it.

Remittix (rtx): the utility pick eyeing triple-digit upside

Remittix is built for pay-anyone, anywhere. The idea is simple: you send crypto, the recipient gets a bank transfer with clear, low fees. This is why many lists of the best crypto to buy now include RTX next to the big caps.

A listing on BitMart is already confirmed, with the beta wallet dated for September 15, 2025, and the site showing “Next CEX reveal at $22M” raised. At the time of writing, RTX shows a live panel price of $0.0987 with about 623M tokens sold, reflecting rising demand while majors chop.

Why RTX is drawing the 100x chatter for 2026

Real payments focus: crypto-to-bank payouts that aim to fix slow, pricey cross-border transfers.





Under-$1 entry with strong uptake shown on the live counter, making position sizing easier for retail.





Listing pipeline in view: BitMart locked, next CEX reveal tied to the $22M milestone for continued discovery.





Wallet beta set for mid-September to kick off real usage across Ethereum and Solana rails.





Coverage momentum: multiple outlets now profile RTX as a leading utility alt with rapid fundraising and growing community.

Where the bigger swing might be

If XRP reclaims its resistance band, it can trend again. If dogecoin clears $0.23 with volume, the move to $0.30 becomes a fair target. For those seeking asymmetric upside backed by real-world utility, Remittix stands out right now because it combines near-term distribution, dated product delivery, and transparent milestones with an accessible $0.0987 entry and ~623M tokens sold already on the books. That is why many desks think RTX is the name with a shot at the next big leg.

