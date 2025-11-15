Finding a legitimate crypto capable of 100x is nearly impossible — unless you catch it before launch. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will change that dynamic. The platform will combine DeFi lending, borrowing, and staking with automated on-chain buybacks. It will provide real utility, creating revenue for users while supporting token growth. Its presale will currently offer the token at $0.035, but only for a few hours before Phase 7 increases the price to $0.04. For investors hunting the next big opportunity in new crypto, this will be a rare moment to secure entry. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will position itself as the go-to solution for those looking to combine investing in crypto with tangible DeFi earnings.

Phase 6 Presale Highlights

Phase 6 of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) features 170 million tokens at $0.035, with 90% already sold. Across all presale phases, approximately $18.7 million will be raised, with a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens to over 18,500 holders. Early investors from Phase 1, buying at $0.01, now see their holdings grow by 250% at the current price in value. The listing price is expected at $0.06, giving a sixfold value return, and with the platform’s growth, a 50× milestone to $3 will be achievable, granting early participants 300× gains.

Investors reallocating $2,000 from SOL or BTC will see the equivalent value in MUTM rise to $7,000, demonstrating the scale of returns possible before the product launch. Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.04, making the $0.035 entry window extremely limited.

Real DeFi Utility Backed by Technology

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will not rely on hype. Its ecosystem will focus on real utility, combining Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. P2C will allow users to deposit stablecoins or popular crypto and earn fixed interest, while borrowers can access funds against approved collateral. P2P lending will enable direct agreements between users at negotiated rates, offering higher returns for those willing to manage risk.

The P2C system will reward lenders with predictable returns. A user depositing $15,000 USDT will earn roughly 15% APY, generating $2,250 annually. A borrower posting $1,000 ETH as collateral will borrow $750 USDT while retaining ETH upside. P2P lending will attract those seeking higher yield. For example, a user lending any highly volatile asset will gain more than typical pools while isolated from the main liquidity, maintaining systemic safety. The combination of these systems will ensure deep liquidity and consistent token demand. This dual approach will attract retail users and institutional participants alike, establishing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a versatile, high-utility platform in the defi crypto arena.

V1 of Protocol Launch

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) announced through its official X account that the V1 of its protocol will launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This initial rollout will introduce the essential components of the platform, including the liquidity pool, mtToken and debt token structures, and an automated liquidator bot that helps maintain balance and security across the system. At launch, users will be able to lend, borrow, and use ETH or USDT as collateral.

Deploying V1 on the testnet first gives the community an opportunity to explore the platform and understand its mechanics before the mainnet release. This early access phase supports transparency, builds user confidence, and attracts new participants. As adoption grows and more users engage with the ecosystem, it may contribute to increasing demand and strengthen the long-term value of the MUTM token.

Buy-and-Distribute Model Supporting Token Price with Platform Launch

Revenue generated through lending and borrowing will be used to buy back MUTM from the open market. These tokens will be distributed to mtToken stakers, rewarding users for their participation and loyalty. As the platform activity grows, buyback intensity will increase, strengthening demand for MUTM. This mechanism will create a self-reinforcing growth cycle, ensuring token holders benefit directly from network activity. Unlike inflationary models, rewards will come from real revenue, supporting long-term appreciation and validating the narrative of 100× potential for early investors engaging in new crypto investing.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will launch with live lending, borrowing, and staking features. Token listing will occur alongside the product release potentially, providing immediate utility and market activity. Active trading and functional protocols from day one will enhance chances for Tier-1 or Tier-2 exchange consideration. This integration will create early liquidity and attract attention from both retail and institutional investors, setting the stage for robust adoption and strong market presence.

Urgency for Investors

Risk management will be built into the platform. LTV ratios for stable assets will reach 90%, while volatile or meme tokens will have lower limits. Liquidation mechanisms and reserve factors ranging from 10–55% will safeguard the system, ensuring solvency during market swings. These measures will maintain user confidence while allowing predictable earnings from lending and borrowing activity.

Phase 6 will sell out within hours, with 90% of 170 million tokens already allocated, the price will increase to $0.04 in Phase 7. Early investors already see significant gains, and this could be the last opportunity to secure the cheapest cryptocurrency entry before listings and full DeFi utility create a surge in demand. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will provide tangible returns through its dual lending systems, buyback rewards, and real platform usage. Investors looking for 100× growth will benefit by moving now and locking in the $0.035 entry point before the presale closes.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.