Dogecoin has had very little growth in the recent past. In fact, traders looking for legitimate 50x, 100x cryptos are turning to another asset entirely, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), at a price of only $0.035. The value of Mutuum Finance, as opposed to other coins, is based on actual use, as it is set to facilitate smart lending, investment yield, and actual liquidity, not just hype. The MUTM presale is well into Stage 6, having surpassed 85% sold, which means the asset is near a price increase.

Entering early on Mutuum Finance is vital, as once it is listed on large exchanges, a price increase of up to 50x can be expected based on the first wave of liquidity. Additionally, because of a high staking rewards and heavy interest, Mutum Finance has recently become recognized as the top crypto to buy today, and many investors believe it could be the next crypto to hit $1 in the near future.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles to Recover

Dogecoin (DOGE) is being held within the vicinity of $0.18, as it faces resistance from the 20-day EMA, making it difficult to rally past it. If DOGE does not breach this point, it could form a challenge to the lower levels from the $0.14 support range. But a strong breakout from this point could see DOGE grow towards $0.21, although conviction is a weak point here. Meanwhile, as DOGE's upside looks limited in the near term, many investors’ interests have turned to some of the newer DeFi initiatives, such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM), whose strengths include having a solid roadmap, a novel lending system, along with initial presale success, positioning it as the top crypto to buy for strategic entry before wider adoption and the next crypto to hit $1.



Mutuum Finance Presale Surges in Its 6th Stage Before Completion

Mutuum Finance remains on an accelerated trend in the DeFi ecosystem, as it enters the final stages of its presale phase 6. It has completed over 85% of phase 6, while tokens sell at $0.035, marking the final chance for investors to buy in as the tokens will eventually cost $0.04 in phase 7. The presale has so far gathered over 17,850 participants, accumulating over $18.5 million.

The attractiveness of the platform extends beyond presale success. Mutuum Finance is distinct because of the actual use case, future-focused development approach, as well as dedication to a balanced, transparent, and trust-driven decentralized lending marketplace. This makes MUTM a strong emerging investment and a clear candidate for the next crypto to hit $1.





The first notable event on the horizon is the upcoming testnet, Sepolia, from Mutuum Finance, which will go live in Q4 2025. It will be the first working environment for lending and borrowing on the platform. It will be possible for customers to start placing collateral using ETH or USDT, as well as borrowing against those deposits, in addition to staking to earn rewards using mtTokens, which reward customers with MUTM.

The testnet will also enable the team to improve some of the most important mechanisms, such as risk management, interest rate formulas, as well as lending algorithms, well in advance of the mainnet launch. It's precisely this level of dedication to quality, transparency, as well as a clear focus on sustainability, which has made MUTM one of the most exciting DeFi coins in the market, and the top crypto to buy for long-term investors aiming for growth.

Mutuum Finance Becomes a Top Crypto to Buy Before End of Phase 6

Mutuum Finance has raised over $18.5 million from 17,850+ investors, as Presale Phase 6 is over 85% subscribed at a price of $0.035. Its transparent DeFi lending model, staking rewards, as well as the upcoming Sepolia testnet, bring genuine utility to the token, making MUTM stand out from meme coins like Dogecoin. The price of Phase 7 is set to rise to $0.04, giving early buyers a chance to buy tokens at a cheaper price as it gains mainstream adoption, increasing the likelihood that it will be the next crypto to hit $1.

Take action to be part of the presale for Mutuum Finance, setting yourself up for potentially high returns as this next-generation DeFi token gets close to being listed on exchanges, making it the top crypto to buy and positioning it clearly as the next crypto to hit $1.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.