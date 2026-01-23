Investor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward $2.00

XRP entered mid-January under renewed pressure, extending losses for a third consecutive session as the price edged closer to the $2.00 level. The decline unfolded alongside broader market weakness, with Bitcoin and Ethereum also trading defensively. Despite steady inflows into spot XRP ETFs, price action has remained subdued, highlighting the gap between institutional interest and short-term market dynamics.

Meanwhile, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being evaluated through a different lens. Rather than reacting to price volatility or flow data, attention is shifting toward its decentralised data marketplace, a privacy-first framework designed to enable secure, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI data. This contrast is shaping how market participants reassess what the best crypto to buy now looks like in 2026.

XRP Price Weakens as Supply Shifts Toward Exchanges

XRP’s recent decline is being reinforced by on-chain signals that point to rising sell-side pressure.

Key developments include:

XRP trading near $2.06, with downside pressure toward the $2.00 support zone

Exchange reserves increasing to 2.7 billion XRP, up from 2.67 billion earlier in the week

A steady rise in tokens held on exchanges since late December, signalling intent to sell

According to on-chain data, rising exchange balances often indicate that holders are positioning for distribution rather than accumulation.

ETF Inflows Hold Up, But Market Response Remains Muted

Institutional sentiment toward XRP remains relatively constructive, though it has not translated into price strength.

Recent ETF-related data shows:

Approximately $17 million in daily inflows into U.S.-listed spot XRP ETFs

$1.27 billion in cumulative inflows

Net assets stand at $1.51 billion

At the same time, derivatives participation has softened. Futures open interest declined to $3.98 billion, down from a yearly high of $4.55 billion earlier in January. This combination suggests that while long-term exposure remains intact, short-term conviction has weakened.

What Is Zero Knowledge Proof?

ZKP is a privacy-first blockchain designed for verifiable computation and data exchange without exposing sensitive information. Using zero-knowledge cryptography within a Substrate-based execution environment, ZKP enables private verification across computation, access, and data transactions, aligning system design with confidentiality and correctness requirements.

Why ZKP’s Decentralised Data Marketplace is Gaining Attention?

Zero Knowledge Proof approaches data exchange through a decentralised data marketplace designed to support private, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI datasets and models.

At the core of this system:

Users can securely share proprietary data and AI models

Transactions are executed through Substrate’s assets pallet

Zero-knowledge proofs are used to verify transactions without exposing the underlying data

This architecture allows participants to prove that a data transaction is valid while keeping the data itself private, protecting intellectual property and sensitive information by design.

Privacy and Verifiability Matter for AI Data Markets

As AI development accelerates, access to high-quality data becomes increasingly valuable. However, centralised platforms often concentrate economic benefits and expose contributors to misuse or loss of control.

ZKP’s marketplace is designed to address these challenges by:

Ensuring data transactions are private and verifiable

Protecting ownership of proprietary datasets and models

Enabling collaboration without requiring trust in centralised intermediaries

Reducing economic imbalances common in centralised data platforms

By embedding verification into the transaction process, the system allows value exchange without forcing disclosure.

ZKP’s Key structural aspects drawing attention include:

Privacy is enforced through cryptographic verification

Data monetisation without loss of control

System-level support for AI-driven workflows

The Bottom Line

XRP’s current setup highlights the tension between institutional interest and near-term selling pressure. Rising exchange reserves and soft derivatives demand continue to weigh on price, even as ETF inflows remain steady.

Meanwhile, Zero Knowledge Proof represents a stark contrast. By designing a decentralised data marketplace that allows private, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI data, ZKP shifts focus away from short-term market noise and toward infrastructure aligned with long-term demand.

As data ownership, privacy, and verification become more central to blockchain utility, this architecture is increasingly relevant in defining the best crypto to buy now.

