Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyInvestor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward $2.00

Investor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward $2.00

XRP drifts toward $2.00 as exchange reserves rise and ETF inflows fail to lift price, while Zero Knowledge Proof’s decentralised data marketplace reframes the best crypto to buy now in 2026.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)

XRP entered mid-January under renewed pressure, extending losses for a third consecutive session as the price edged closer to the $2.00 level. The decline unfolded alongside broader market weakness, with Bitcoin and Ethereum also trading defensively. Despite steady inflows into spot XRP ETFs, price action has remained subdued, highlighting the gap between institutional interest and short-term market dynamics.

Meanwhile, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being evaluated through a different lens. Rather than reacting to price volatility or flow data, attention is shifting toward its decentralised data marketplace, a privacy-first framework designed to enable secure, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI data. This contrast is shaping how market participants reassess what the best crypto to buy now looks like in 2026.

XRP Price Weakens as Supply Shifts Toward Exchanges

XRP’s recent decline is being reinforced by on-chain signals that point to rising sell-side pressure.

Key developments include:

  • XRP trading near $2.06, with downside pressure toward the $2.00 support zone
  • Exchange reserves increasing to 2.7 billion XRP, up from 2.67 billion earlier in the week
  • A steady rise in tokens held on exchanges since late December, signalling intent to sell

According to on-chain data, rising exchange balances often indicate that holders are positioning for distribution rather than accumulation.

ETF Inflows Hold Up, But Market Response Remains Muted

Institutional sentiment toward XRP remains relatively constructive, though it has not translated into price strength.

Recent ETF-related data shows:

  • Approximately $17 million in daily inflows into U.S.-listed spot XRP ETFs
  • $1.27 billion in cumulative inflows
  • Net assets stand at $1.51 billion

Investor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward .00

At the same time, derivatives participation has softened. Futures open interest declined to $3.98 billion, down from a yearly high of $4.55 billion earlier in January. This combination suggests that while long-term exposure remains intact, short-term conviction has weakened.

What Is Zero Knowledge Proof?

ZKP is a privacy-first blockchain designed for verifiable computation and data exchange without exposing sensitive information. Using zero-knowledge cryptography within a Substrate-based execution environment, ZKP enables private verification across computation, access, and data transactions, aligning system design with confidentiality and correctness requirements.

Why ZKP’s Decentralised Data Marketplace is Gaining Attention?

Zero Knowledge Proof approaches data exchange through a decentralised data marketplace designed to support private, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI datasets and models.

At the core of this system:

  • Users can securely share proprietary data and AI models
  • Transactions are executed through Substrate’s assets pallet
  • Zero-knowledge proofs are used to verify transactions without exposing the underlying data

This architecture allows participants to prove that a data transaction is valid while keeping the data itself private, protecting intellectual property and sensitive information by design.

Privacy and Verifiability Matter for AI Data Markets

As AI development accelerates, access to high-quality data becomes increasingly valuable. However, centralised platforms often concentrate economic benefits and expose contributors to misuse or loss of control.

ZKP’s marketplace is designed to address these challenges by:

  • Ensuring data transactions are private and verifiable
  • Protecting ownership of proprietary datasets and models
  • Enabling collaboration without requiring trust in centralised intermediaries
  • Reducing economic imbalances common in centralised data platforms

Investor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward .00

By embedding verification into the transaction process, the system allows value exchange without forcing disclosure.

ZKP’s Key structural aspects drawing attention include:

  • Privacy is enforced through cryptographic verification
  • Data monetisation without loss of control
  • System-level support for AI-driven workflows

The Bottom Line

XRP’s current setup highlights the tension between institutional interest and near-term selling pressure. Rising exchange reserves and soft derivatives demand continue to weigh on price, even as ETF inflows remain steady.

Meanwhile, Zero Knowledge Proof represents a stark contrast. By designing a decentralised data marketplace that allows private, verifiable sharing and monetisation of AI data, ZKP shifts focus away from short-term market noise and toward infrastructure aligned with long-term demand.

As data ownership, privacy, and verification become more central to blockchain utility, this architecture is increasingly relevant in defining the best crypto to buy now.

Investor Focus Shifts To ZKP Crypto’s Decentralised Data Marketplace As XRP Slips Toward .00

Explore Zero Knowledge Proof:

Website: https://zkp.com/

Auction: http://buy.zkp.com/

X: https://x.com/ZKPofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/ZKPofficial

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cryptocurrency Market Zero Knowledge Proof ZKP Crypto Web3 Infrastructure Privacy Blockchain XRP Price Analysis AI Data Marketplace ETF Inflows Crypto Trends 2026

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget