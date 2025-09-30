Dogecoin is facing turbulence as whale wallets unload 40 million tokens, testing the coin’s ability to maintain support near the $0.20 mark. Despite short-term selling pressure, trading activity remains high, and institutional developments around exchange-traded funds are offering potential catalysts.

Yet, while Dogecoin grapples with price stability, investors are increasingly pointing to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the crypto to buy now. The project is gaining traction through its ongoing presale and rising adoption, setting the stage as one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025.

Dogecoin Whale Selling And Price Levels

Dogecoin has been encountering strong volatility after wallets holding between 1 million and 10 million DOGE shed about 40 million tokens within 24 hours. This triggered a retreat from its September peak near $0.299 to current levels around $0.223. The breakdown below $0.24 has exposed $0.218 as the next key level, leaving $0.20 as the critical support zone.

Market analysts stress that holding above $0.20 could fuel a rebound toward resistance at $0.24 and $0.27. On the other hand, a decisive drop below this level risks panic selling, possibly pushing prices closer to $0.15. The 150-day exponential moving average near $0.22 has also emerged as a safety net, reinforcing the importance of this zone.

Furthermore, Dogecoin’s resilience is reflected in its 24-hour trading volume of more than $1.7 billion and a marginal daily increase to $0.2299. Yet, long-term holders are watching developments around spot-based DOGE ETFs, including a recent listing by 21Shares on the DTCC, and pending SEC rulings by October 17.

Consequently, while Dogecoin remains part of crypto news today, whale selling has left many traders questioning what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in for stronger upside. This has shifted significant attention toward Mutuum Finance.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is progressing through its presale at a rapid pace, with Phase 6 already 55% complete. Since the presale began, $16,550,000 has been raised, and total holders now stand at 16,660. The current token price is $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase from the opening phase price of $0.01.

Phase 6 is selling out quickly, and once completed, Phase 7 will begin at $0.04, representing a 14.3% increase. MUTM is scheduled to launch at $0.06, meaning current buyers stand to see around 371% returns at listing.

Mutuum’s strategy combines practical tokenomics with a structured rollout. By offering 45% of its total 4 billion supply across multiple presale stages, it ensures early participants benefit from clear price progression.

The team has also completed a successful CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 token score, and recently launched a bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT. This bounty features tiered rewards for identifying vulnerabilities, ranging from critical to low severity, reinforcing the protocol’s focus on security.

In addition, Mutuum Finance has unveiled a dashboard showcasing a leaderboard of the top 50 holders. These holders will be rewarded with bonus tokens for maintaining their ranking, creating an incentive for long-term participation. To add further excitement, the project has announced a $100,000 MUTM giveaway , awarding ten winners $10,000 each. Eligibility requires a minimum $50 presale investment, making participation accessible for retail investors.

Inside Mutuum Finance Utility

At its core, Mutuum Finance is delivering a dual-market lending and borrowing system on Ethereum. Users are able to lend assets into pooled liquidity via Peer-to-Contract markets for instant yield, or structure custom loans through Peer-to-Peer agreements.

Meanwhile, lenders benefit from mtTokens, which represent their deposit position and accrue real-time yield, providing seamless integration into the wider DeFi crypto space.

Importantly, Mutuum has planned utility beyond lending. The roadmap includes a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, a Layer-2 rollout for cost efficiency, and revenue redistribution through MUTM buybacks. By combining functional design with robust security, the project is positioning itself as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

Dogecoin has remained a significant force in crypto charts, but whale-driven volatility highlights the uncertainty in short-term trading. Mutuum Finance, on the other hand, is presenting a clear entry point during its presale, offering early participants a chance to secure tokens before prices rise further.

The combination of audited security, structured presale phases, and real DeFi utility makes Mutuum stand out for those asking which crypto to buy today for long-term gains.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already demonstrated demand through over $16.5 million raised and thousands of holders onboarded. As Dogecoin works to hold key support, experts are tipping MUTM as the best crypto to buy now, positioning it as a new cryptocurrency to watch in 2025. Investors seeking crypto investment opportunities should pay attention as the presale advances rapidly.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.