Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $109,000 mark early Monday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 9 percent. Four (FORM), which was the top gainer for the last two consecutive days, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.77 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.55 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $108,210.70, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.45 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,454.84, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.03 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.91 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 0.23 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2163. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 19.09.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.85 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.07. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,728.99.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.77, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.84 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.18.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $201.28, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,662.20.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

Price: $9.09

24-hour loss: 8.44 percent

BUILDon (B)

Price: $0.7159

24-hour gain: 4.37 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003467

24-hour gain: 3.86 percent

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Price: $14.69

24-hour gain: 3.35 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.14

24-hour gain: 1.62 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Four (FORM)

Price: $2.98

24-hour loss: 17.44 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.3501

24-hour loss: 8.70 percent

Pyth Network (PYTH)

Price: $0.1714

24-hour loss: 8.24 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.179

24-hour loss: 7.95 percent

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $0.7363

24-hour loss: 7.45 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating near $107,600, forming a healthy accumulation zone for long-term investors. Despite pressure from whale flows into Ethereum and higher-than-expected US PCE data, investor sentiment remains on the positive side, with rising ‘buy the dip’ activity across social channels. Buyers are actively defending this level, building strength for a potential rebound. A decisive break above $110,200 could make way to $114,500, placing BTC back in the bullish momentum, while $106,100 acts as the immediate support.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is currently hovering around $107,450, marking a modest decline from last week’s lows as markets digest the retreat from mid-August’s highs. Ethereum, meanwhile, trades near $4,378, down from its recent peak but maintaining strong institutional allure. Throughout August, institutional behaviour diverged sharply: Ethereum spot ETFs amassed ~$4 billion in total inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs suffered ~$2 billion in redemptions, signalling a sustained capital rotation toward ETH’s staking yield and DeFi prospects. Notably, a Bitcoin whale converted 4,000 BTC (≈ $433 million) into approximately 96,859 ETH, reinforcing this shift and bringing its Ethereum holdings to over 800,000 ETH, largely staked.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market has entered September on the back foot, with Bitcoin slipping below $108K and traders bracing for what many are calling a potential ‘Red September.’ On-chain data shows activity cooling and whale movements raising the risk of a sharper slide, with some scenarios pointing toward $105K–100K if support levels fail. Ethereum, Solana, and BNB, however, are displaying relative strength. Dogecoin has steadied around $0.20 but needs renewed momentum to break higher. GameFi tokens are under heavier pressure, leading sectoral declines.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently consolidating around $107K after a sharp pullback from its $124K August highs. Technical indicators show crucial support at $107K–$109K and major resistance near $113K–$118K. A break below $100K could signal the end of the bull run, while a push above $118K may revive bullish momentum. On-chain data shows increased dip-buying, hinting at underlying confidence. However, macroeconomic pressures, especially U.S. interest rate uncertainty, continue to weigh on sentiment. With five months of prior gains, August’s 6% loss suggests cooling momentum. Bitcoin’s next move hinges on whether bulls reclaim control or bears press toward deeper correction territory.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto markets took a hit today as Bitcoin slipped to about $107,600 (-1.5%) and Ethereum eased to $4,380 (-1.5%). Solana bore the brunt of the downturn, tumbling nearly 4% to $198. The pullback comes amid a wave of liquidations that has added fuel to market volatility. In the past 24 hours, traders saw roughly $108 million (Coinglass data) in positions wiped out—with about $40 million in longs and $67 million in shorts liquidated. The imbalance underscores how both bullish and bearish bets are being punished in an increasingly choppy market, leaving investors cautious as digital assets struggle to find steady footing.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After consolidating throughout the weekend, Bitcoin initiates the weekly trade on a bearish note as the price slides below $108,000. However, the broder crypto market has also been adversely impacted, with the ETH price sliding below $4,500, Solana below $200, XRP below $2.8 and Dogecoin trading close to $0.21. The top gainers include POL with over a 5.5% jump, followed by BUILDon with over 4.6%, KuCoin Token with 3.61% and Monero by 4%. On the other hand, Four drops by more than 20%, Pi by 10% and Conflux, OKB & Pudgy Penguins by over 7% each.”

