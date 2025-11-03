Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cryptocurrency Price Today (November 3): Bitcoin Continues On Downward Spiral, Dips Below $108,000

Cryptocurrency price on November 3, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.59 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $108,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses and gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 36 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Aster (ASTER) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. SPX6900 (SPX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 16 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.59 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 3.64 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $107,337.90, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.84 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,708.68, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.76 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.81 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1731. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 6.81 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $93.18. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.40, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.57 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $175.78, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.98 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.06
24-hour gain: 9.89 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $87.27
24-hour gain: 7.92 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $3.74
24-hour gain: 6.84 percent

OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

Price: $7.85
24-hour gain: 2.96 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,012.43
24-hour gain: 0.37 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.7554
24-hour loss: 16.73 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.156
24-hour loss: 14.19 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2282
24-hour loss: 13.99 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.52
24-hour loss: 12.81 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.00407
24-hour loss: 12.71 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound between $109,500 and $111,000, building momentum for the next leg of the rally. The crypto market is in a bullish environment with the US-China finalising a trade deal. Additionally, the Fed’s $29.4 billion injection and record liquidity boost from China’s PBOC are a turning point for global risk assets. Historically, such synchronised easing has led to major Bitcoin rallies, including the 2020–21 bull run during post-COVID monetary easing. For BTC, $111,200 remains the immediate resistance point with support at $107,600.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC began November by crossing $111K and continues to trade within a tight range of $109K–$111K.  The Fed Chair’s hawkish tone and uncertainty over a December rate cut have kept investors cautious, while the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and lack of economic data have added to market indecision. Support for BTC lies near $108.5K, with resistance around $110.5K–$111K. The consolidation phase often indicates potential strength building for the next leg. Traders can hold positions and prioritise risk management.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin price has begun the weekly trade on a bearish note, despite having a consolidated weekend. The prices have dropped close to the crucial support at $108,200, while another plunge below $107,500 could strengthen the bears. Besides, Ethereum plummets below $3,800, XRP below $2.4, Solana below $180, and Dogecoin below $0.18, but the BNB price holds above $1,000. The top gainers for today include Internet Computer with over a 17% jump, followed by Dash by 15.73% and Aster by 13.63%. On the other hand, Virtuals Protocol plunges by over 14%, Pump.fun by 10.27%, and SPX6900 & DoubleZero by over 9.5% each. The overall market sentiments are currently in fear.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Opinion
