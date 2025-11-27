Cryptocurrency Price Today (November 27): Bitcoin Rises Above $90,000, Kaspa Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $90,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 18 (Extreme Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Kaspa (KAS) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 16 percent. Story (IP) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 12 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.11 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.06 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $90,981.28, registering a 24-hour gain of 3.75 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,022.21, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.59 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 1.71 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1539. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1.47 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $86.41. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.20, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.29 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $142.67, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.71 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 27)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Kaspa (KAS)

Price: $0.05863

24-hour gain: 16.86 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.7278

24-hour gain: 15.57 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01498

24-hour gain: 9.56 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.04693

24-hour gain: 8.90 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $0.9727

24-hour gain: 7.78 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 27)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $2.58

24-hour loss: 11.67 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1599

24-hour loss: 6.35 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.10

24-hour loss: 5.06 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.59

24-hour loss: 4.80 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.2782

24-hour loss: 4.28 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin has reclaimed the $91,000 level, supported by renewed buying interest and improving sentiment across the market. An estimated 1.8 million BTC were withdrawn from exchanges overnight, leading to speculation around strong institutional activity. Meanwhile, ETH whale wallets holding 10,000–100,000 ETH added 440,000 ETH in a week, reinforcing confidence despite recent caution. If retail demand builds on this momentum, BTC could test and potentially clear $95,000. A breakout above this level would strengthen the bullish structure and open the path toward new highs.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC traded quietly for most of the day, moving sideways around $86.5K–$87.5K before a sharp breakout pushed it toward $91K. The sudden jump was driven mainly by a short-squeeze and helping BTC gain 4.4% in last 24 hours. Also, in last 2 out of 4 days BTC ETFs have seen inflow, showing that institutional appetite for BTC is gradually picking up again. With that, U.S. jobless claims, released yesterday came less than expected and on similar lines with PPI released yesterday and overall building a good market structure for possible fed cut. BTC now faces resistance near $92K, and a breakout above it could open a move toward $93K and above, If price slips below $89.5K, BTC may retest the $87K support zone.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin’s recovery to above $90,000 ahead of Thanksgiving marks a welcome break from the historical pattern of pre-holiday declines. The move looks more like a positioning adjustment than the start of a trend reversal. On-chain data still shows mixed behaviour. Long-term holders have offloaded roughly 1.6 million BTC this quarter (the sharpest reduction of the cycle), while large exchange deposits (≥ 100 BTC) now account for nearly half of all inflows. This signals a continued portfolio reshuffling. At the same time, the market absorbed an unusually large 1.8 million BTC outflow.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is consolidating after a steep correction, trading mostly in the $85,000–$90,000 zone. A common trend-based entry could be near $82,000–$85,000, where buyers previously defended support. A breakout entry becomes relevant only if BTC closes strongly above $92,000. Potential profit-taking zones are $98,000–$102,000, with a major exit near $110,000 if momentum strengthens. Downside invalidation generally sits below $80,000, where further sell-offs may accelerate. Overall, BTC remains cautious but stable, with macro trends and ETF flows likely guiding its next move.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin has staged a modest recovery from last week’s decline, yet it continues to struggle beneath the important 87,000 dollar resistance level. Even the brief push toward 89,000 dollars failed to generate sustained momentum, highlighting how fragile the current market structure remains. Traders are observing a period of reduced conviction as price movement stays confined within a relatively narrow band, and many participants prefer to wait for a clearer signal before shifting their positions. Market sentiment reflects this caution, since buyers have not shown the strength needed to establish a decisive breakout and sellers have not regained enough control to force a deeper retracement.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bulls are back as Bitcoin price surpasses crucial resistance at $90,000 and is trading above $91,000, forming an intraday high close to $92,000. Besides, Ethereum reclaims levels above $3000, XRP above $2.2, Solana above $140, and Dogecoin above $0.15, while BNB fails to reach $900. The top gainer for the day is Merlin Chain (MERL), which has surged over 126%, followed by Kaspa with 18.47%, SPX6900 by 14.23%, and Dash by 11.14%. On the other hand, Story plunges by close to 11%, followed by World Liberty Financial by 6.32% and Aster and MYX Finance by 5.92% and 4.90%, respectively.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.