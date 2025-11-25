Cryptocurrency Price Today (November 25): Bitcoin Remains Below $89,000, KAS Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $89,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 15 (Extreme Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Kaspa (KAS) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 16 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.03 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.95 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $88,099.49, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.13 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,922.80, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.80 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 3.05 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1515. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.97 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $85.17. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.24, seeing a 24-hour jump of 8.48 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $138.30, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.13 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Kaspa (KAS)

Price: $0.04726

24-hour gain: 16.24 percent

Sui (SUI)

Price: $1.56

24-hour gain: 12.90 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00001011

24-hour gain: 12.57 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.2693

24-hour gain: 11.27 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: 0.559

24-hour gain: 10.41 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $512.96

24-hour loss: 10.01 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.88

24-hour loss: 2.96 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.75

24-hour loss: 2.42 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1559

24-hour loss: 1.77 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.2729

24-hour loss: 1.47 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market saw a relief rally with Bitcoin briefly crossing $89,200. The momentum shift came as the probability of a December rate cut climbed to 81% on Polymarket, giving investors fresh confidence. Despite mixed job data, the addition of 119,000 jobs, well beyond expectations, supports a more accommodative policy outlook. Optimism is also building as markets move closer to potential Quantitative Easing. BTC now faces the next resistance at $90,000, with support moving up to $85,000, indicating a bullish setup.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC crossed $89K due to US equity market rebound, while positive U.S.–China geopolitical developments further boosted market sentiment. BTC ETFs saw a small but positive $9.7M inflow. If this momentum continues, BTC could make another attempt at breaking the $90K level, which has acted as a key barrier in recent sessions. BTC’s liquidation heatmap shows strong short-squeeze liquidity above current levels, particularly around $89.5K–$90K, suggesting price may push higher to clear these zones. On the downside, liquidity sits near $85K–$86K, indicating that any pullback could briefly dip into this region before stabilizing.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “It looks like Bitcoin is stabilising after one of its sharpest drawdowns of this cycle. From the October peak near $126,000, BTC fell more than 35% to just under $81,000 on November 21, before rebounding into the $86,000-$89,000 band over the weekend. As of November 25, BTC spot prices are hovering around $88,000. This is a modest 1-2% day-on-day gain. The rebound comes against a backdrop of heavy spot ETF pressure. November has seen about $3.5 billion in outflows, alongside a wider $4.3 billion redemption wave led by BlackRock’s IBIT.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is balancing between a deep washout and signs of selective recovery. The recent crypto winter crash cleared excess leverage and thinned liquidity, while shifting Fed rate expectations and new ETF issuances are fueling episodic flows. On chain and technical signals hint at a potential rebound if buyers return, although structural downtrend markers remain relevant. Growing optimism around a possible December rate cut has eased some macro pressure and sparked tactical buying. At the same time, the launch of US spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs is pulling fresh capital into altcoins and reshaping liquidity patterns.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s decline has intensified since early October, with the medium-term downtrend steepening as sellers drive prices toward 2025 lows near $80,000. The sharp drop may create a technical imbalance, allowing for short-term corrective bounces if support holds. RSI remains bearish below 50 and is nearing oversold territory, hinting at potential rebound conditions. MACD stays negative, though a flattening histogram suggests emerging indecision. Key levels include $100,000 as major resistance aligned with a broader retracement zone, $90,500 as immediate resistance during any rebound, and $80,300 as crucial support—whose breakdown could accelerate further downside.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.