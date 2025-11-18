Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped down to the $90,000 mark for the first time in seven months. As per experts and industry players, the latest dip is seen due to uncertainty around possible US interest rate cuts, whales reducing their position, and the overall negative sentiment around the equity market. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 15 (Extreme Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Internet Computer (ICP) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 13 percent. Starknet (STRK) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 16 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.1 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 4.67 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $90,749.85, registering a 24-hour loss of 5.33 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,029.60, marking a 24-hour dip of 5.25 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.98 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1554. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.35 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $95.26. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.16, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.50 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $137.07, marking a 24-hour dip of 3.10 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.69

24-hour gain: 13.68 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $40.35

24-hour gain: 4.88 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.26

24-hour gain: 2.98 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $405.02

24-hour gain: 2.08 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.35

24-hour gain: 1.69 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 18)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.1868

24-hour loss: 16.88 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $588.50

24-hour loss: 13.87 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $75.21

24-hour loss: 10.31 percent

Decred (DCR)

Price: $30.54

24-hour loss: 10.21 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.07

24-hour loss: 10.14 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market, along with other financial markets, continues to trend lower as retail investors await a catalyst. However, institutional conviction remains strong, with Strategy’s recent purchase of 8,178 Bitcoin, worth $835 million, helping offset selling from new entrants and ETF-driven pressure. On the other hand, on-chain data also shows rising activity from short-term holders, a pattern often seen near market bottoms. Historically, such phases have preceded strong reversals, suggesting that a shift in momentum may be approaching.”

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder, CoinSwitch, noted, “Bitcoin fell below $90,000 for the first time in seven months, influenced by factors such as uncertainty around potential U.S. interest rate cuts, broader negative equity market sentiment, and large holders reducing their positions. While some point to death cross, similar patterns in the past have also preceded recoveries. Overall, the movement reflects a period of short-term volatility across markets. For some participants, the pullback may also be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate at lower levels.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin extended its decline to fresh six-month lows near $91,000 to erase all 2025 gains. Selling pressure deepened across derivatives and exchange-traded products. The pullback triggered over $815 million in liquidations and marked the third consecutive week of ETF outflows totalling $2 billion. This is the steepest since February. Positioning data shows traders continuing to reduce leverage while futures open interest compresses around $90,000-$92,000. Despite heavy losses, on-chain indicators such as realized losses and short-term holder capitulation suggest the market may be entering a late-stage correction phase rather than a structural bear reversal.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market has entered a phase where sentiment, structure, and psychology are colliding as Bitcoin trades near $90,000, wiping out all of its 2025 gains and putting the four-year cycle debate back at the centre of every conversation. ETF outflows, whale-driven short positioning, and thinning liquidity have turned a routine correction into a deeper drawdown. Ethereum is struggling to hold the $3,000 region and XRP’s profitability has dropped to yearly lows, signalling uneven pressure across majors. The real question now is whether this slide marks the early signs of a crypto winter or whether the market is clearing the path for an eventual rebound.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin’s latest fall below $90k signals a sharp shift from bullish momentum to fear-driven selling. The drop follows fading hopes of Fed rate cuts, rising dollar strength, and heavy leveraged liquidations. BTC also broke key support zones, triggering automated sell-offs and draining liquidity across altcoins. With ETFs seeing slower inflows and macro markets turning risk-off, Bitcoin is behaving more like a traditional asset than a crypto outlier. If $90k doesn’t hold, eyes move toward $75k. Still, long-term structures remain intact, and deep corrections have historically reset leverage before major rebounds. Stay cautious, stay patient, and trade with discipline.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin plunges below the psychological barrier of $100,000, creating panic across the markets as the sell-offs intensify. Interestingly, the top altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, etc., and a few more experienced some upward pressure but continue to trade above their respective support zones. Although the markets are concentrated on Bitcoin, AB leads the top gainers with a close to 20% jump, followed by Quant by 10.73% and ether.fi & Soon by over 3% each. Besides, the Canton price drops by 16.62%, followed by Decred and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance by 12.38% and 9.61%, respectively.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.