Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $104,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 26 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Canton (CC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 14 percent. Starknet (STRK) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 14 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.47 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 2.25 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $103,380.01, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 94.06 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,449.22, marking a 24-hour loss of 3 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 3.77 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1719. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 3.60 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $99.50. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.40, seeing a 24-hour dip of 3.09 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $155.52, marking a 24-hour loss of 6.06 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.1246

24-hour gain: 13.96 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.57

24-hour gain: 10.12 percent

Decred (DCR)

Price: $35.95

24-hour gain: 6.89 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.15

24-hour gain: 4.33 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1556

24-hour gain: 1.60 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.1454

24-hour loss: 14.11 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $465.35

24-hour loss: 10.34 percent

Official Trump (TRUMP)

Price: $7.67

24-hour loss: 9.90 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.3337

24-hour loss: 8.99 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $3.62

24-hour loss: 8.90 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating around the $103,300 level, even as the U.S. moves to end its 40-day government shutdown. Despite the cautious tone, investor sentiment remains resilient with the release of the U.S. crypto market structure bill, which introduces clearer rules around regulatory control, listing standards for tokens, among others. Meanwhile, whales continue to accumulate, anticipating a relief rally as macroeconomic data turns favorable. For now, holding the $101,000 support level is crucial to avoid further downside. A clear breakout above $106,000 would signal renewed bullish momentum.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market is showing range-bound weakness, as Bitcoin trades around $103,300, down about 3% on the day. After a brief rally to near $107K, the rebound faded, and BTC slumped back toward ~$103K, weighed by profit-taking and a cooling AI/tech trade. Technically, immediate support is near $100K-$102K, while resistance remains around $110K-$111K, failing which sideways to lower action may persist. With fund flows thin and macro catalysts muted, patience and disciplined risk management are key.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin reversed from weekend highs to test the $103,000 level after a $240 million wave of whale-led selling erased its brief rebound. The move coincided with the CME gap fill near $104,100. This pattern has become a recurring short-term magnet for price action. While the selloff looked mechanical, derivatives data show leverage has been flushed out. Open interest was down over 11% in a week. Historically, such deleveraging phases have set up a more stable accumulation base. For now, BTC remains range-bound between $100,000 and $105,000, with traders waiting for macro confirmation before positioning for the next leg higher.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “After a brief flash of optimism, the crypto market finds itself back in consolidation mode, with Bitcoin hovering around $103,000 as traders weigh mixed cues from the U.S. shutdown relief and modest ETF inflows of roughly $300 million as traders are buying the dip. Liquidity has returned selectively, but both institutional and retail participation remain subdued, keeping overall sentiment fragile. Ethereum is trying to defend the $3,500 support zone, with buyers eyeing a potential move toward $4,300 if conviction strengthens.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin has broken below the medium-term rising trend channel, signaling reduced upward momentum. The price is currently testing resistance around $106,000 — a rejection here could trigger further downside, while a decisive breakout above this level would indicate renewed bullish strength. The negative volume balance shows heavier trading on declines, suggesting weakening demand. However, the RSI’s positive divergence from price implies potential for a short-term rebound.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price yet again faced a significant sell-off that dragged the token to as low as $102,500. Although the price has recovered above $103,000, the fear of a pullback continues to haunt the rally. With this, the top cryptos also faced a notable pullback, with ETH price trading around $3,440, XRP below $2.4, LTC below $100, SOL below $155 and DOGE below $0.18. The overall market sentiment has turned bearish and fearful while the market capitalization tanks below $3.5 trillion. The top gainers for the day are Canton with over a 16.6% jump, followed by Decred by over 7.73% and MYX Finance by over 5.63%.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI