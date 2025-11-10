Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $106,000 mark early Monday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Decred (DCR) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 64 percent. Internet Computer (ICP) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 9 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.57 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 4.37 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $106,087.54, registering a 24-hour jump of 4.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 94.06 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,597.45, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.60 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 3.51 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1811. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 7.56 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $108.95. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.44, seeing a 24-hour jump of 7.47 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $166.77, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Decred (DCR)

Price: $38.43

24-hour gain: 63.78 percent

Starknet (STRK)

Price: $0.171

24-hour gain: 30.63 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 14.18 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $4.15

24-hour gain: 11.02 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.07

24-hour gain: 7.92 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $7.06

24-hour loss: 9.31 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $423.67

24-hour loss: 4.03 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.42

24-hour loss: 0.18 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.8071

24-hour loss: 10.90 percent

Kaia (KAIA)

Price: $0.08599

24-hour loss: 9.18 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Over the weekend, Bitcoin retested the support at $99,000 zone and bounced back to the current $106,000. A sustained move above this level could confirm that bulls are in control, opening doors for further upside. Additionally, the resolution of the U.S. government shutdown has also improved market sentiment. The last time the US ended its government shutdown, BTC went on a 5-month rally, gaining close to 300% in value. A similar trend is expected, considering the improving liquidity conditions and shifting global risk sentiment. BTC’s immediate resistance stands at $106,800 while support remains at the $100,000 zone.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market posted a modest rebound as Bitcoin climbed back above the ~$105 k level, helped by signs of easing U.S. liquidity stress such as a narrowing SOFR-EFFR spread. That said, the mood remains cautious. Key support is forming near $100K, with immediate resistance around $108K–$110K, suggesting a consolidation phase. Until fresh inflows or policy clarity emerge, a sideways trading pattern appears likely.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The announcement of a $2,000 dividend for Americans has injected a fresh wave of liquidity into the economy, and the crypto market was quick to react. The sharp rise in Bitcoin reflects how investors are increasingly viewing digital assets as a hedge against potential inflation and a store of value in times of fiscal expansion. When disposable income increases through such measures, a portion of it often flows into alternative assets like crypto, where investors see higher long-term growth potential.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is stabilizing near $106,000 after heavy volatility that tested the $101K support. The drop was driven by profit-taking and cascading liquidations as traders exited leveraged longs. Despite short-term weakness, the structure remains intact above $100K, suggesting a cooling phase rather than a trend reversal. Momentum indicators hint at seller exhaustion, while on-chain data shows strong wallet accumulation in the $95K–$100K range. A break above $110K could restore bullish confidence, targeting $118K next. However, losing $100K may invite a deeper retest near $92K. The market currently reflects cautious optimism and technical repositioning after recent overextension.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market remains volatile today, with Bitcoin hovering near $106,000 and Ethereum trading around $3,600, both showing modest intraday gains after recent sharp corrections. Broader sentiment remains cautious as investors weigh global macro uncertainty, including slower growth signals and weakening risk appetite. Despite short-term pressure, institutional interest continues to expand, highlighted by hedge fund exposure and ongoing on-chain activity in major networks. In India, regulatory clarity is improving following the Madras High Court’s recognition of crypto as property, offering long-term optimism. Overall, the market is stabilizing, but sustained recovery will depend on macro relief and liquidity inflows.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The weekend turned out to be pretty bullish for the crypto market as the Bitcoin price broke above the consolidation and reached $106,000. With this, the other cryptos like Ethereum regained $3600, Litecoin surged above $100, and XRP & SOL are inching close to $2.5 & $170. Meanwhile, Cardano and Dogecoin struggle below $0.6 and $0.19, respectively. The top gainers for the day are Starknet, with over a 25% jump, followed by Zcash by 22.22% and Pump.fun by over 18.5%. Besides, Internet Computer plunges by over 4.9%, followed by Soon by over 3.11% and Memecore by less than 1%. Despite a minor recovery, the market sentiments continue to remain under fear.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.