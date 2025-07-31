Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below $119,000 early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips and gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 62 (Greed) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Pump.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 17 percent. TRON (TRX), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 4 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.89 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.17 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,445.35, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.19 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.02 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,857.76, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.99 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.25 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 0.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2225. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 23.44.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 1.64 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.46. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,121.68.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.13, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.25 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 300.25.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $179.95, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.97 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 15,601.69.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (July 31)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003201

24-hour loss: 17.16 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $6.15

24-hour gain: 10.35 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.2275

24-hour gain: 9.77 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6288

24-hour gain: 8.39 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.3304

24-hour gain: 7.41 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (July 31)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

TRON (TRX)

Price: $0.327

24-hour loss: 3.52 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.95

24-hour loss: 2.95 percent

Celestia (TIA)

Price: $1.81

24-hour loss: 2.86 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $10.13

24-hour loss: 2.74 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $23.69

24-hour loss: 2.67 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Following the Federal Reserve’s FOMC decision to hold rates at 4.25%–4.50%, crypto markets suffered about $200M in leveraged liquidations within an hour as Bitcoin dipped below $116K before recovering near $118.4K, down approximately 0.9% for the day. Ethereum, while briefly softer, ended the session virtually flat with mild upside pressure; it traded near $3,859, roughly −0.1% intraday.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Volatility may still shadow the crypto market, but sentiment is showing signs of stabilization following the Fed's decision to hold interest rates steady. Bitcoin is hovering near $118,500 after a brief drop, with on-chain data suggesting strong accumulation zones remain intact. Ethereum, despite divergence in its price chart, shows on-chain strength and forecasts hint at a potential rally toward $4,500. The $200 million in long liquidations reflects short-term turbulence, not a broader trend reversal. With the White House expected to release its first comprehensive crypto policy report this week, regulatory clarity could soon complement macro cues.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market barely flinched at the Fed's latest decision to hold interest rates steady. While the fight against inflation isn't over yet, and the Fed seems determined to keep rates high for now, Bitcoin continues to show impressive strength above $118,000. Meanwhile, Ethereum remains comfortably above $3,800. Thanks to the recent surge in prices, the crypto market seems better equipped to handle global economic challenges. That said, Trump's recent moves to raise tariffs could shake things up in the near future.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading near $118,400, consolidating between $116K and $120K after peaking above $123K this month. Despite recent whale sell-offs, strong ETF inflows and bullish institutional sentiment keep momentum alive. A breakout above $120K could trigger a run toward $125K–$130K, while a fall below $111K may invite deeper corrections. Over 96% of holders remain in profit, supporting confidence but raising caution for short-term pullbacks. Technicals show a tightening triangle pattern, hinting at a decisive move soon. Macro support, regulatory clarity, and growing adoption continue to favor long-term upside. Key levels: $116K support, $120K resistance. Outlook: cautiously bullish.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price experienced significant volatility after the Fed announced the rates that remained flat. Although the price dropped below $116,000, it made a strong comeback and reclaimed levels above $118,000. The markets seem to have risen above the Fed’s volatility, as the top altcoins continue to consolidate around the gained resistance. Besides, the top gainer for the day is Pump.fun, which continues to rise with over a 17% jump, followed by Conflux & Story with over a 10% rise each. Besides, the losses recorded are minimal, led by Tron, which plunged by over 3.5%, and SPX, AVAX, TIA, UNI, & a few more by over 2% each.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin appears vulnerable to a short-term pullback if $116K support fails to hold, potentially opening downside towards the $111K zone. That said, any such dip should be viewed as a long-term buying opportunity given the strong structural uptrend and macro tailwinds. Investors should stay alert but constructive on BTC's broader trajectory.”

